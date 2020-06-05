SAN FRANCISCO, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RealReal, Inc. (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods—announced that, due to the ongoing public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and continued restrictions on public interactions in California, the company will not hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of stockholders in person.



The Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time in a virtual format only at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/real2020 . As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed, stockholders as of the close of business on April 20, 2020, the record date, are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting. To participate, stockholders will need the 16-digit control number included in the proxy materials they received.

A notice regarding the change of location of the Annual Meeting is being filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission together with this press release. Additional information regarding the Annual Meeting, stockholder participation and voting is provided in the notice.

The RealReal is the world's largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items.

