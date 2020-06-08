Cold Spring, Ky., June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced, June 8, the cancelation of the National Disabled Veterans TEE Tournament, which had been scheduled for Sept. 13 to Sept. 18, in Riverside, Iowa, amid concerns surrounding COVID-19.

The VA made the decision out of an abundance of caution for health, safety and well-being aimed at limiting exposure to vulnerable populations like older veterans and those with underlying medical conditions, as identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

DAV National Commander Stephen “Butch” Whitehead said the organization supports the VA’s decision and extends its heartfelt sympathies to the hundreds of veterans who won’t be able to participate in this year’s event.

“We are incredibly grateful to the community and our sponsors for their understanding in these unprecedented times,” said Whitehead. “The safety of our veterans and all involved is our foremost concern. We and our partners at the VA look forward to working with our volunteers and sponsors to return healthy and strong in 2021.”

