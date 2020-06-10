Press Release
New Nokia research reveals biggest 5G drivers for enterprise IT and OT
10 June 2020
Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced new research highlighting 5G plans, expectations and the biggest 5G WAN and LAN drivers for businesses across key industries in the US and UK. The study, which was conducted in partnership with Parks Associates and surveyed over 1,000 IT decision-makers, covered key enterprise segments including energy, manufacturing, government/public safety, and automotive/transportation.
Results reveal that two thirds of participants surveyed (65%) are familiar with 5G, and one third (34%) report they are already using 5G and are highly satisfied with the service. While nearly half (47%) of IT decision-makers say their organizations have already started planning for 5G, others are waiting for more widespread 5G availability (54%), and nearly one third (30%) reported they would also like to better understand the value of 5G before developing a strategy to use it in their organization.
The research also identified video as the ‘killer app’ for 5G across verticals and different business sizes, with 83% finding it compelling and 48% citing 5G-enhanced video monitoring as a near-term (0-4 years) opportunity. Respondents can readily grasp the additional value that 5G can bring to video, with 83% finding video alerts such as detecting and recognizing who is on premise as valuable capabilities. Video was followed by remote-controlled machinery with 77% of participants interested, and connected cars at 73%.
The COVID-19 pandemic started as operators around the world were ramping up 5G network rollouts, exploring new use cases and business models, particularly for enterprises. With survey respondents revealing that 61% of businesses would look to a mobile operator for direction when planning 5G services, CSPs have an opportunity to position themselves with those enterprises who are looking for 5G expertise during these uncertain times.
Josh Aroner, vice president marketing for Nokia’s service provider business, said: “We conducted this survey to demystify 5G hype and to get to the crux of what will drive enterprises to adopt 5G for their WAN and LAN applications. It also reveals how CSPs can grow revenue by offering the services that enterprise customers are willing to pay for.”
Aroner continued: “We anticipate requirements born out of the COVID-19 pandemic will accelerate longer-term 5G plans with a focus on digitization, automation and analytics, which perfectly lend themselves to physical distancing, monitoring and remote working. Now we have a better understanding of what is happening in the network, there is a clear call to action for CSPs to invest in vertical expertise and guide their enterprise customers with more 5G education.”
Other key findings include:
Notes to Editors
To download the research, visit: Mapping demand: The 5G opportunity in enterprise for communications service providers
Resources
About Nokia
We create the technology to connect the world. Only Nokia offers a comprehensive portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing opportunities across the globe. With our commitment to innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we are a leader in the development and deployment of 5G networks.
Our communications service provider customers support more than 6.4 billion subscriptions with our radio networks, and our enterprise customers have deployed over 1,300 industrial networks worldwide. Adhering to the highest ethical standards, we transform how people live, work and communicate. For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia.
Media Inquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Nokia Oyj
Espoo, FINLAND
NOKIA_LOGO_RGB_HR.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: