Johnstown, PA, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Marine Corps Installations Command (MCICOM) has awarded Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) a contract modification worth $2.75 million to continue to provide functional and technical programmatic support for securing the Marine Corps’ Facility Related Control Systems (FRCS). This is the second of two option periods on the original contract that was awarded in March 2018. This task order runs through March 2021.

CTC and a small business subcontractor offer highly specialized technical, analytical, and investigative resources and expertise in FRCS and comprehensive assessment services. Both CTC and the subcontractor have been protecting assets, facilities, and infrastructure across the Department of Defense for decades.

“This award represents CTC’s dedication and excellence in providing program management, various technical solutions, and policy expertise,” said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC President and CEO. “We are proud to continue to support the Marine Corps in this critical area.”

The FRCS program consists of 350+ systems including utilities, energy, fueling, fire and life safety, electronic security, and several other platforms that are associated with the operation of an Installation. The CTC team is providing a broad scope of programmatic support to include: business process reengineering; data analysis and policy support; assessments; communication and outreach; inventorying and accounting; and community of practice support.

“CTC’s value-added efforts will help support critical infrastructure resiliency and cyber-secure systems for the nation’s Marines and their families. We are proud to provide our expertise for this mission critical function,” said Jon Page, CTC Program Manager.

The current cumulative contract value with the original base period and two option periods is $7.0 million.

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. Together with our affiliates, Enterprise Ventures Corporation and CTC Foundation, we leverage research, development, test and evaluation work to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions. To best serve our clients’ needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. We deliver robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information about CTC, visit www.ctc.com.

Mary Bevan Concurrent Technologies Corporation 814-269-2490 BevanM@ctc.com