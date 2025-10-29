Concurrent Technologies Corporation Earns Great Place To Work® Certification™

Johnstown, PA, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is proud to announce that it has been officially Certified™ by Great Place To Work®, a globally recognized authority on workplace culture. This prestigious recognition is based entirely on what employees say about their experience working at CTC. According to the Great Place To Work Trust Index© Survey, 92% of employees said CTC is a great place to work–35 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Concurrent Technologies Corporation stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

CTC President and CEO Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., expressed gratitude to employees, saying, “We are very pleased to become Great Place To Work Certified™. At CTC, employee experience is a top priority every day. Our continued success is a direct result of our dedicated team members. We celebrate and thank them for all they do to earn this incredible recognition.”

CTC Senior Director of Talent and Brand Strategy Jay Bleehash added, “We’re honored to have achieved Great Place To Work® Certification™ on our first try. This recognition validates that our culture is deeply purpose-driven, and that we genuinely 'Treat People Like Family.' But beyond our values, the work itself inspires us every day. Since so many of our team members are veterans or active military, working to safeguard national security isn't just a company mission—it's a commitment we all take to heart.”

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

In addition, CTC has been recognized on the Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania list 17 times in the large business category. An impressive 75% of that program’s rankings are based on an anonymous employee engagement and satisfaction survey, and in 2024, CTC was ranked in the top 10 of large companies in the commonwealth. CTC has also been recognized nationally for its longstanding commitment to employing and supporting military veterans, earning a place on U.S. Veterans Magazine’s Top Veteran-Friendly Employers list five times and being named a Best for Vets Employer by Military Times 13 times.

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. CTC collaborates with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions through research, development, test, and evaluation work. To best serve its clients’ needs, CTC offers the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype, and build. CTC delivers robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information, visit www.ctc.com.

