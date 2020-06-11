OTTAWA, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY) has been awarded a contract by SNC-Lavalin PAE Joint Venture to support the delivery of up to ten 100-bed Mobile Respiratory Care Units (MRCUs) for the Government of Canada’s pandemic response efforts.

The partnership is deploying turnkey MRCUs intended for various locations in Canada. The easily storable, accessible and transportable MRCUs are self-sufficient units that will provide targeted care for persons with acute respiratory disease and distress.

In the project’s first phase, Calian’s Health team is coordinating the procurement and delivery of material, supplies and expertise in support of the MRCUs. In partnership with Medline Canada, Calian is supporting 100-bed MRCUs that include a triage area, evaluation area, resuscitation bays, inpatient ward, intensive care unit, diagnostic imaging, and laboratory materiel.

The contract value for the project’s first phase is expected to fall within the range of $22 million to $26 million, depending on demand. Project delivery on the first phase is anticipated to occur during Calian’s third and fourth quarters.

“This important project provides the Government of Canada with additional medical flexibility to help protect Canadians and provide additional surge capacity when and where needed,” said Gordon McDonald, Vice President, Health, Calian. “The Calian Health team is privileged to contribute to the response efforts and ultimately help increase Canada’s response capabilities during this devastating pandemic.”

"In an enduring 17-year partnership supporting the Canadian Armed Forces on deployed operations in Bosnia, Kabul and Kandahar in Afghanistan, and currently in Iraq and Kuwait, it is an honour and privilege to leverage the significant experience, capabilities and resources of SNC-Lavalin and PAE in serving Canadians at home," added Robert Spencer, President and General Manager, SNC-Lavalin PAE Inc.

Ernie Philip, President of Medline Canada, said of the initiative: “Our passion for purpose at Medline Canada is together with our partners improving the lives of Canadians. Best-in-class collaborations with innovative industry leaders like Calian and SNC-Lavalin make this possible.”

“Collaboration, flexibility and innovation are key in this global response,” said Kevin Ford, President and CEO, Calian. “At Calian we have a solid track record with government and the private sector of providing innovative solutions for high-expectation industries. I am honoured that Calian’s exceptional team is a partner in this critical project to support readiness and help protect Canadians against this global health threat.”

About Medline Canada

Established in 2006, Medline Canada stands at the forefront of healthcare, providing expertise and a breadth of solutions for every care setting. An operating unit of Medline Industries, Inc., the Medline Canada portfolio of companies includes Medical Mart based in Ontario, as well as Dufort et Lavigne and Médi-Sélect, both operating out of Quebec. With 540 employees, including 100 dedicated sales and clinical professionals, and nine distribution centres located coast to coast, Medline Canada is proud to serve the entire continuum of care and is deeply committed to improving the lives of all Canadians.

About PAE

For 65 years, PAE has tackled the world's toughest challenges to deliver agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. With a global workforce of more than 20,000 on all seven continents and in approximately 60 countries, PAE delivers a broad range of operational support services to meet the critical needs of our clients. Their headquarters is in Falls Church, Virginia. Find them online at pae.com, on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world. SNC-Lavalin connects people, technology and data to help shape and deliver world-leading concepts and projects, while offering comprehensive innovative solutions across the asset lifecycle. Our expertise is wide-ranging — consulting & advisory, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and sustaining capital – and delivered to clients in four strategic sectors: EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear and Resources, supported by Capital. People. Drive. Results. www.snclavalin.com

About Calian

Calian employs over 3,400 people in its delivery of diverse products and solutions for private sector, government and defence customers in North American and global markets. The Company’s diverse capabilities are delivered through four segments: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides innovative products, technologies and manufacturing services and solutions for the space, communications, defence, nuclear, government and agriculture sectors. The Health segment manages a network of more than 1,800 health care professionals delivering primary care and occupational health services to public and private sector clients across Canada. Learning is a trusted provider of emergency management, consulting and specialized training services and solutions for the Canadian Armed Forces and clients in the defence, health, energy and other sectors. The Information Technology segment supports public- and private-sector customer requirements for subject matter expertise in the delivery of complex IT and cyber security solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, the Company’s offices and projects span Canada and international markets.

