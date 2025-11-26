Calian Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025

 | Source: Calian Group Ltd. Calian Group Ltd.

(All amounts in release are in Canadian dollars)

OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian® Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), a mission critical solutions company focused on defence, space, healthcare and other strategic critical infrastructure sectors, today released its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2025.

“Our fourth quarter results mark a significant turning point for the company, with revenues up 12%—driven by a balanced mix of 6% organic growth and 6% from acquisitions,” said Kevin Ford, Calian CEO. “This return to organic growth after several challenging quarters is a testament to the resilience and adaptability of our team. Adjusted EBITDA1 increased by 2%, with a margin of 11.9%, and our defence solutions delivered an impressive 15% growth. Excluding the impact from our ITCS segment, Q4 revenues would have been up 18% and adjusted EBITDA1 up 32%, highlighting the underlying strength of our core business.

For the full year 2025, we delivered 4% revenue growth and maintained a double-digit adjusted EBITDA1 margin of 10.1%, despite a 15% decline in adjusted EBITDA1, primarily due to the ITCS segment’s performance. Excluding ITCS, our adjusted EBITDA1 would have increased 9%. In Q4, we took decisive actions to restore the performance of ITCS, and we expect to see meaningful benefits from these initiatives in fiscal year 2026.

Looking ahead, with a robust $1.4 billion backlog, a strong acquisition pipeline, a solid balance sheet, and clear tailwinds in our defence markets, we are well positioned for a strong fiscal year 2026.

Leading this company has been the honor of my career. I’m proud of the strong foundation we’ve built and confident that, with Patrick and our talented team, the company is well positioned for continued success as I retire.”

Q4-25 Highlights:

  • Revenue up 12% to $203 million, including 6% from organic and 6% from acquisitions
  • Gross margin at 34.0%, in line with last year
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 up 2% to $24 million (margin of 11.9%)
  • Operating free cash flow1 of $17 million, representing a conversion of 72%
  • New contract signings of $122 million, bringing FY25 signings to over $1.1 billion
  • Achieved 15% year-over-year revenue growth in defence end market solutions
  • Renewed NCIB, repurchased 562,608 shares, or approximately 5% of the public float in FY25
  • Launched Calian VENTURES to support the growth of Canadian Defence SMEs and partners
  • Renewed and expanded debt agreement to a total of $350 million
  • Completed the acquisition of Canadian-based InField Scientific after quarter end
  • Awarded a contract by a leading global space technology company, after quarter end

FY25 Highlights:

  • Revenue up 4% to $774 million
  • Gross margin stood at 33.5%, in line with 34.0% last year
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 down 15% to $78 million (margin 10.1%)
  • Operating free cash flow1 down 28% to $52 million
  • Net debt to adjusted EBITDA1 ratio of 1.1x
         
Financial HighlightsThree months endedYear ended
(in millions of $, except per share & margins)September 30,September 30,
 2025  20242 % 2025 20242 %
Revenue 203.2  181.2 12% 774.1 746.6 4%
Adjusted EBITDA1 24.3  23.8 2% 78.4 92.2 (15)%
Adjusted EBITDA %1 11.9% 13.1%(120)bps 10.1%12.3%(220)bps
Adjusted Net Profit1 11.5  10.5 10% 38.3 50.5 (24)%
Adjusted EPS Diluted1 1.00  0.87 15% 3.28 4.23 (22)%
Operating Free Cash Flow1 17.4  19.1 (9)% 52.2 72.3 (28)%
          

1 This is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the section “Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to most comparable IFRS measures” at the end of this press release.
2 Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to align with the current year's presentation. For more information, please see the selected consolidated financial information section of the management discussion and analysis.

Access the full report on the Calian Financials web page.
Register for the conference call on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Fourth Quarter Results

Revenues increased 12%, from $181 million to $203 million. Acquisitive growth was 6% and was generated by the acquisition of Advanced Medical Solutions completed in May. Organic growth was 6% and was generated by the Advanced Technologies, Health and Learning segments. It was offset by declines in ITCS. Excluding a segment undergoing a targeted repositioning, organic growth was 9%.

Gross margin held steady at 34.0%, and represents the 14th consecutive quarter above the 30% mark. Adjusted EBITDA1 stood at $24 million, a 2% increase year over year driven by strong performance in the Advanced Technologies, Health and Learning segments. As expected, margin dynamics reflected strategic adjustments in ITCS resulting in adjusted EBITDA1 margin of 11.9%, Excluding that segment, the remainder of the business delivered a 32% increase in adjusted EBITDA1.

Net profit stood at $20.6 million, or $1.80 per diluted share, from a loss of $(0.6) million, or $(0.05) per diluted share last year. This improvement reflects the removal of the contingent earn-out related to Decisive, coupled with lower tax expenses, partially offset by higher interest expenses. Adjusted net profit1 was $11.5 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, up from $10.5 million, or $0.87 per diluted share last year, supported by higher adjusted EBITDA1.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

"This quarter showcased the resilience and momentum across our portfolio. We continued to expand in our mission-critical markets, delivered solid profitability, and generated $17 million in operating free cash flow1." said Patrick Houston, Calian CFO. "Our backlog of $1.4 billion provides a strong base to continue our growth trajectory, and our renewed credit facility gives us the capacity to continue investing for growth. With our core segments delivering double-digit adjusted EBITDA1 of 32% in Q4 and 9% in FY25 and strengthened demand in defence, space and health, we are very well positioned for a step-change in performance in fiscal 2026."

Awarded Contract to Deliver QV Band Gateways for Two Geostationary Satellites

On November 24, 2025, Calian announced it has been awarded a contract by a leading global space technology company for the design and manufacturing of four Ka/Q/V-band RF gateway ground stations to support the roll-out of services for two state-of-the-art geostationary satellites.

The gateways will form the critical ground infrastructure linking the new satellites to terrestrial networks, enabling reliable, secure, high-capacity government communications across a wide geographical area that includes Africa, Europe, and Asia. In support of delivering on the contract, Calian will deliver four 10-metre Ka/Q/V-band gateway antennas along with the radio frequency equipment, and monitoring and control systems in the middle east. Once complete, the satellites will deliver next-generation, sovereign connectivity for secure government communications.

Completed the Acquisition of Canadian-based InField Scientific

On October 2, 2025, Calian announced the acquisition of InField Scientific Inc., a Quebec-based engineering company internationally recognized in electromagnetic environmental effects (E3). This small, strategic acquisition expands Calian’s defence portfolio enabling the company to deliver end-to-end electromagnetic solutions to expand into new markets, strengthen defence customer impact and support future growth.

Renewed and Expanded its Debt Agreement

On September 29, 2025, Calian announced the closing of a CDN$200 million debt facility with Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), Federation des Caisses Desjardins du Quebec (Desjardins), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. (JP Morgan) and Export Development Canada. The new three-year term revolving credit facility totals $350 million, including a committed amount of $200 million, combined with an uncommitted accordion feature of up to $150 million.

Launched Calian VENTURES

On September 23, 2025, Calian announced the launch of Calian VENTURES, a groundbreaking initiative helping Canada's small to mid-sized enterprise (SMEs) and partners scale proven Canadian defence solutions into sovereign capabilities to meet the evolving needs of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF). On November 13, 2025, Calian announced its first partnership under Calian VENTURES with TACTIQL Inc.

Normal Course Issuer Bid

On August 28, 2025, the TSX accepted Calian’s Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”) to purchase for cancellation up to 796,283 common shares during the 12-month period commencing September 1, 2025 and ending August 31, 2026, representing approximately 10% of the public float of its common shares as at August 18, 2025.

In the three-month period ended September 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 6,300 shares for cancellation in consideration of $0.3 million. For the year ended ended September 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 562,608 shares for cancellation in consideration of $25.5 million.

Quarterly Dividend

On November 25, 2025, Calian declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable December 23, 2025, to shareholders of record as of December 9, 2025. Dividends paid by the Company are considered “eligible dividend” for tax purposes.

About Calian

www.calian.com

For over 40 years, Calian has delivered mission-critical solutions when failure is not an option. Trusted worldwide, we empower organizations in critical industries to overcome obstacles, manage risks and drive progress. By combining the expertise of our people, proven industry insight, cutting-edge technology, bold innovation, and global reach, we deliver tailored solutions that solve complex challenges. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with over 5,000 people around the world, Calian’s solutions protect lives, strengthen security, foster global connectivity and drive economic progress, making a lasting impact where and when it matters most. 

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media inquiries:
media@calian.com
613-599-8600

Investor Relations inquiries:
ir@calian.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
DISCLAIMER

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company’s most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

Calian · Head Office · 770 Palladium Drive · Ottawa · Ontario · Canada · K2V 1C8
Tel: 613.599.8600 · Fax: 613-592-3664 · General info email: info@calian.com


CALIAN GROUP LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024
(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data)
      
 September 30, September 30,
 2025 2024
ASSETS     
CURRENT ASSETS     
Cash and cash equivalents$46,101 $51,788
Accounts receivable 171,150  157,376
Work in process 25,028  20,437
Inventory 27,709  23,199
Prepaid expenses 22,977  23,978
Derivative assets 44  32
Total current assets 293,009  276,810
NON-CURRENT ASSETS     
Property, plant and equipment 45,508  40,962
Right of use assets 39,786  36,383
Prepaid expenses 6,015  7,820
Deferred tax asset 1,614  3,425
Investments 4,252  3,875
Acquired intangible assets 106,833  128,253
Goodwill 224,483  210,392
Total non-current assets 428,491  431,110
TOTAL ASSETS$721,500 $707,920
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY     
CURRENT LIABILITIES     
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities$133,096 $124,884
Provisions 3,458  3,075
Unearned contract revenue 39,646  41,723
Lease obligations 5,819  5,645
Contingent earn-out 16,147  39,136
Derivative liabilities 53  92
Total current liabilities 198,219  214,555
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES     
Debt facility 130,750  89,750
Lease obligations 37,634  33,798
Unearned contract revenue 14,704  14,503
Contingent earn-out   2,697
Deferred tax liabilities 18,912  25,862
Total non-current liabilities 202,000  166,610
TOTAL LIABILITIES 400,219  381,165
      
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY     
Issued capital 220,345  225,747
Contributed surplus 7,312  6,019
Retained earnings 84,360  91,268
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 9,264  3,721
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 321,281  326,755
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY$721,500 $707,920
Number of common shares issued and outstanding 11,350,168  11,802,364



CALIAN GROUP LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET PROFIT
For the three months and years ended September 30, 2025 and 2024
(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data)
        
 Three months endedYear ended
 September 30,September 30,
 2025 2024 2025 2024 
Revenue$203,181  $181,166  $774,111  $746,611 
Cost of revenues 134,192   117,242   514,824   492,597 
Gross profit 68,989   63,924   259,287   254,014 
        
Selling, general and administrative 41,811   37,099   169,073   149,891 
Research and development 2,919   3,047   11,794   11,967 
Share-based compensation 1,117   684   4,511   4,372 
Profit before under noted items 23,142   23,094   73,909   87,784 
        
Restructuring expense 1,160   368   3,638   1,864 
Depreciation and amortization 12,047   11,914   46,696   41,829 
Mergers and acquisition costs (15,938)  4,709   (10,143)  15,338 
Other changes in fair value (377)  (202)  (377)  (202)
Profit before interest income and income tax expense 26,250   6,305   34,095   28,955 
        
Interest expense 2,771   1,988   8,598   6,635 
Income tax expense - current 3,497   4,623   11,963   15,442 
Income tax expense (recovery) - deferred (666)  262   (7,023)  (4,302)
NET PROFIT (LOSS)$20,648  $(568) $20,557  $11,180 
        
Net profit (loss) per share:       
Basic$1.82  $(0.05) $1.78  $0.95 
Diluted$1.80  $(0.05) $1.76  $0.93 



CALIAN GROUP LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the three months and years ended September 30, 2025 and 2024
(Canadian dollars in thousands)
            
 Three months ended Year ended
 September 30, September 30,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES           
Net profit (loss)$20,648  $(568) $20,557  $11,180 
Items not affecting cash:           
Interest expense 2,172   1,410   6,486   4,826 
Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out (16,718)  2,495   (16,377)  8,767 
Lease obligations interest expense 599   578   2,112   1,809 
Income tax expense 2,831   4,885   4,940   11,140 
Employee share purchase plan expense 103   122   536   549 
Share based compensation expense 1,015   562   3,976   3,824 
Depreciation and amortization 12,047   11,914   46,696   41,829 
Deemed compensation 278   1,797   4,645   4,322 
Other changes in fair value (377)  (202)  (377)  (202)
  22,598   22,993   73,194   88,044 
Change in non-cash working capital           
Accounts receivable (11,750)  (9,631)  (7,399)  17,625 
Work in process (4,553)  (1,123)  (4,591)  (2,509)
Prepaid expenses and other 447   3,007   3,955   337 
Inventory (2,250)  1,002   (4,018)  2,795 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 3,116   9,133   8,706   (1,064)
Unearned contract revenue 4,499   (1,687)  (1,876)  (6)
  12,107   23,694   67,971   105,222 
Interest paid (2,771)  (1,988)  (8,598)  (6,635)
Income tax paid (2,928)  (2,289)  (13,939)  (11,366)
  6,408   19,417   45,434   87,221 
CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES           
Issuance of common shares net of costs 417   618   2,452   2,786 
Dividends (3,202)  (3,397)  (12,969)  (13,351)
Net draw on debt facility (10,250)  (4,250)  41,000   52,000 
Payment of lease obligations (1,684)  (1,318)  (6,409)  (5,289)
Repurchase of common shares (313)  (2,819)  (25,508)  (5,648)
  (15,032)  (11,166)  (1,434)  30,498 
CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES           
Business acquisitions       (39,089)  (87,862)
Property, plant and equipment (3,288)  (2,462)  (10,598)  (11,803)
  (3,288)  (2,462)  (49,687)  (99,665)
            
NET CASH INFLOW (OUTFLOW)$(11,912) $5,789  $(5,687) $18,054 
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 58,013   45,999   51,788   33,734 
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD$46,101  $51,788  $46,101  $51,788 


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to Most Comparable IFRS Measures

These non-GAAP measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements, but do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS; therefore, others using these terms may calculate them differently. The exclusion of certain items from non-GAAP performance measures does not imply that these are necessarily nonrecurring. From time to time, we may exclude additional items if we believe doing so would result in a more transparent and comparable disclosure. Other entities may define the above measures differently than we do. In those cases, it may be difficult to use similarly named non-GAAP measures of other entities to compare performance of those entities to the Company’s performance.

Management believes that providing certain non-GAAP performance measures, in addition to IFRS measures, provides users of the Company’s financial reports with enhanced understanding of the Company’s results and related trends and increases transparency and clarity into the core results of the business. Adjusted EBITDA excludes items that do not reflect, in our opinion, the Company’s core performance and helps users of our MD&A to better analyze our results, enabling comparability of our results from one period to another.


Adjusted EBITDA

             
   Three months ended  Year ended
   September 30,  September 30,
   2025   20241   2025   20241
Net profit (loss) $20,648  $(568) $20,557  $11,180
Share-based compensation  1,117   684   4,511   4,372
Restructuring expense  1,160   368   3,638   1,864
Depreciation and amortization  12,047   11,914   46,696   41,829
Mergers and acquisition costs  (15,938)  4,709   (10,143)  15,338
Interest expense  2,771   1,988   8,598   6,635
Income tax  2,831   4,885   4,940   11,140
Adjusted EBITDA $24,259  $23,778  $78,420  $92,156
Adjusted EBITDA per share - Basic  2.14   2.01   6.77   7.79
Adjusted EBITDA per share - Diluted $2.12  $1.98  $6.73  $7.68


Adjusted Net Profit and Adjusted EPS

       
   Three months ended  Year ended
   September 30,  September 30,
   2025   20241   2025   20241 
Net profit (loss) $20,648  $(568) $20,557  $11,180 
Share-based compensation  1,117   684   4,511   4,372 
Restructuring expense  1,160   368   3,638   1,864 
Mergers and acquisition costs  (15,938)  4,709   (10,143)  15,338 
Other changes in fair value  (377)  (202)  (377)  (202)
Amortization of intangibles  7,087   7,577   28,615   25,738 
   13,697   12,568   46,801   58,290 
Income taxes related to above items  (2,213)  (2,092)  (8,541)  (7,790)
Adjusted net profit  11,484   10,476   38,260   50,500 
Weighted average number of common shares basic  11,346,966   11,835,037   11,580,476   11,837,520 
Adjusted EPS Basic  1.01   0.89   3.30   4.27 
Adjusted EPS Diluted $1.00  $0.87  $3.28  $4.23 


Operating Free Cash Flow

             
   Three months ended  Year ended
   September 30,  September 30,
   2025   20241   2025   20241 
Cash flows generated from operating activities (free cash flow) $6,408  $19,417  $45,434  $87,221 
Adjustments:            
M&A costs included in operating activities  502   417   1,589   2,249 
Change in non-cash working capital  10,491   (701)  5,223   (17,178)
Operating free cash flow $17,401  $19,133  $52,246  $72,292 
Operating free cash flow per share - basic  1.53   1.62   4.51   6.10 
Operating free cash flow per share - diluted  1.52   1.59   4.48   6.02 
Operating free cash flow conversion  72%  80%  67%  78%


Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA

   
  September 30, September 30,
   2025  20241
Cash $46,101 $51,788
Debt facility  130,750  89,750
Net debt (net cash)  84,649  37,962
Trailing twelve month adjusted EBITDA  78,420  92,156
Net debt to adjusted EBITDA  1.1  0.4


Operating free cash flow measures the company’s cash profitability after required capital spending when excluding working capital changes. The Company’s ability to convert adjusted EBITDA to operating free cash flow is critical for the long term success of its strategic growth. These measurements better align the reporting of our results and improve comparability against our peers. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-GAAP measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-GAAP measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for or be considered in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-GAAP measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. The Company has reconciled adjusted profit to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as shown above.

1 Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to align with the current year's presentation. For more information, please see the selected quarterly financial information section of the management discussion and analysis.


Tags

$CGY Calian Group Ltd Results Investor Relations

Related Links

Recommended Reading