Calian to Hold Conference Call Following Announcement of Fourth Quarter and FY 2025 Results

OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian® Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), a mission-critical solutions company focused on defence, space, healthcare and other strategic critical infrastructure sectors, will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, to discuss results for the three-month and annual periods ended September 30, 2025. The results will be released before markets open.

Interested participants from the financial and media community should join the live presentation by going to the Calian website and clicking on the Investors section to find the conference call link or directly via the following URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pa5idz9w

A replay of the audio webcast will be available at the same location a few hours after the conclusion of the call.

About Calian

For over 40 years, Calian has delivered mission-critical solutions when failure is not an option. Trusted worldwide, we empower organizations in critical industries to overcome obstacles, manage risks and drive progress. By combining the expertise of our people, proven industry insight, cutting-edge technology, bold innovation, and global reach, we deliver tailored solutions that solve complex challenges. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with over 5,000 people around the world, Calian’s solutions protect lives, strengthen security, foster global connectivity and drive economic progress, making a lasting impact where and when it matters most.

