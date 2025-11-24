Calian Awarded Contract to Deliver Four Ka/Q/V-Band Gateways for Two Geostationary Satellites

OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY), a trusted provider of mission-critical solutions for defence, space, healthcare, and other critical infrastructure sectors, today announced it has been awarded a contract by a leading global space technology company for the design and manufacturing of four Ka/Q/V-band RF gateway ground stations to support the roll-out of services for two state-of-the-art geostationary satellites.

The gateways will form the critical ground infrastructure linking the new satellites to terrestrial networks, enabling reliable, secure, high-capacity government communications across a wide geographical area that includes Africa, Europe, and Asia. In support of delivering on the contract, Calian will deliver four 10-metre Ka/Q/V-band gateway antennas along with the radio frequency equipment, and monitoring and control systems in the middle east. Once complete, the satellites will deliver next-generation, sovereign connectivity for secure government communications.

“We are proud to support this important program, enabling secure and high-performance connectivity across three continents,” said Chris Pogue, President Defence and Space, Calian. “This win demonstrates our position as world leaders in providing advanced ground satellite solutions and highlights the strength of Canadian engineering in delivering end-to-end ground infrastructure that meets the most demanding technical and mission-critical requirements.”

Calian’s Expertise in Ground Infrastructure

Calian’s ground station solutions stand apart for their ability to support multiple orbits (GEO, LEO, and MEO) and support all frequency bands, including the most technically challenging, used in modern satellite communications, such as QV. The company’s antennas feature high accuracy, high efficiency reflectors and pedestals for precision control.

These systems are engineered and manufactured in Canada by Calian’s highly skilled engineering team, drawing on decades of experience in designing and integrating complex satellite ground networks for defence, commercial, and scientific missions worldwide.

This competitive international tender attracted multiple global providers of Ka/Q/V ground systems. Calian’s selection reinforces its position as one of the world’s leaders in advanced ground infrastructure solutions for modern satellite operators.

About Calian

www.calian.com

For over 40 years, Calian has delivered mission-critical solutions when failure is not an option. Trusted worldwide, we empower organizations in critical industries to overcome obstacles, manage risks and drive progress. By combining the expertise of our people, proven industry insight, cutting-edge technology, bold innovation and global reach, we deliver tailored solutions that solve complex challenges. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with over 5,000 people around the world, Calian’s solutions protect lives, strengthen security, foster global connectivity and drive economic progress, making a lasting impact where and when it matters most.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

