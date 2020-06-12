LEI: 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

OneSavings Bank plc

(the Company)

Notification of Transaction of a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR)

The Company has been notified that Alan Cleary, a PDMR, sold ordinary shares at a price of £3.06154 each.

The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Alan Cleary

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Managing Director, Mortgages Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OneSavings Bank plc Legal Entity Identifier code 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 12 June 2020 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BM7S7K96 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal Price Volume Total £3.06154 320,595 £981,514.42 Aggregated £3.06154 320,595 £981,514.42

Notes to Editors

About OneSavings Bank plc

OneSavings Bank plc (OSB) began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (CCFS) and its subsidiary businesses. OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings Group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority.

OneSavings Bank

OSB primarily targets market sub-sectors that offer high growth potential and attractive risk-adjusted returns in which it can take a leading position and where it has established expertise, platforms and capabilities. These include private rented sector Buy-to-Let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding lines and asset finance.

OSB originates mortgages organically via specialist brokers and independent financial advisers through its specialist brands including Kent Reliance for Intermediaries, InterBay Commercial and Prestige Finance. It is differentiated through its use of highly skilled, bespoke underwriting and efficient operating model.

OSB is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through the long-established Kent Reliance name, which includes online and postal channels as well as a network of branches in the South East of England. Diversification of funding is currently provided by securitisation programmes, the Term Funding Scheme and the Bank of England Indexed Long-Term Repo operation.



Charter Court Financial Services Group

CCFS focuses on providing Buy-to-Let and specialist residential mortgages, mortgage servicing, administration and credit consultancy and retail savings products. It operates through its three brands – Precise Mortgages, Exact Mortgage Experts and Charter Savings Bank.

It is differentiated through risk management expertise and best-of-breed automated technology and systems, ensuring efficient processing, strong credit and collateral risk control and speed of product development and innovation. These factors have enabled strong balance sheet growth whilst maintaining high credit quality mortgage assets.

CCFS is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through its Charter Savings Bank brand. Diversification of funding is currently provided by securitisation programmes, the Term Funding Scheme and the Bank of England Indexed Long-Term Repo operation.