ITASCA, Ill., June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera , the company that helps organizations maximize business value from their technology investments, today announced Marie L. Godfrey as its new senior vice president (SVP) of products.



Godfrey will oversee all product strategy, product management and user experience activities that support the profitable growth of Flexera’s offerings that help customers inform and transform their IT ecosystems.

Godfrey joins Flexera from Syncsort, a global leader in data management, where she served as senior vice president of product management for almost two years.

“Marie has extensive experience leading product initiatives that address the unique needs of today’s enterprise IT leaders,” said Jim Ryan, Flexera’s president and CEO. “Flexera is committed to ensuring our products help our clients respond to the unprecedented challenges that face their organization. Marie’s leadership and impressive track record make her a tremendous asset to our team and will help boost our ambitious growth plans.”

Godfrey is an accomplished product executive with deep expertise in commercial software solutions that power Fortune 1000 enterprises. With more than 20 years in the business, she offers executive experience in both publicly held and private equity-backed software businesses. She is an expert in building global product management, strategy, business operations and R&D organizations implementing industry best practices.

Before working at Syncsort, she founded Excellence in Product Management and worked in multiple roles at CA Technologies for 17 years.

“I’m excited to join Flexera during this period of sustained growth,” said Godfrey. “The company’s unparalleled ability to shine a light into customers’ IT ecosystems to illuminate insights that drive better business decisions was a huge factor in my decision to come aboard. I’m looking forward to helping Flexera continue to develop and deliver transformative solutions.”

For more information on Flexera, visit www.Flexera.com

About Flexera

Flexera helps business leaders succeed at what once seemed impossible: getting full visibility into, and control of, their company’s technology “black hole.” From on-premises to the cloud, Flexera helps organizations unravel IT complexity and maximize business value from their technology investments.

For more than 30 years, our 1300+ team members worldwide have been passionate about helping our more than 50,000 customers optimize IT to achieve their business outcomes. To learn more, visit flexera.com .

Note to editor: Images and interviews available upon request. Contact Ashleigh Giliberto Flexera - 847-466-4302 or agilberto@flexera.com.

Follow Flexera

on LinkedIn

on Twitter

on Facebook

on Instagram

on Xing