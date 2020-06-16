NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Americas today announced the hiring of Michael Dick as Managing Director and Consumer US Cash Trader. Dick, known for his consumer specialist content to investors and corporates, is based in New York and reports to the Head of US Equity Risk trading, Michael Drummey. He will be responsible for driving desk consumer content and overseeing risk management for the Consumer trading group.



“I have known Mike for many years as a talented trader with a reputation for outstanding client service and excellent collaboration instincts,” said Drummey. “He complements our integrated trading, research, and access services offering and is a strong addition to our growing team.”

Dick joins Mizuho from BMO Capital Markets where he served as Senior Equity Trader, Consumer Sector. Prior to that, he held the same role at Barclays and was a senior equity trader at Lehman Brothers.

Dick holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Lehigh University.

About Mizuho Americas

Mizuho Americas is a leading financial institution comprising several legal entities, which together offer clients corporate and investment banking, financing, securities, treasury services, asset management, research and more. With professionals in offices throughout the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Chile, Mizuho's operations in the Americas connect a broad client base of major corporations, financial institutions and public sector groups to local markets and a vast global network. Learn more at www.mizuhoamericas.com .

Mizuho Americas is an integral part of the Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: MFG). Mizuho Financial Group is one of the largest financial institutions in the world, offering comprehensive financial and strategic services including private banking and venture capital through its subsidiaries. The group has over 900 offices and 60,000 employees worldwide in nearly 40 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia. As of December 31, 2019, its total assets were $1.8 trillion. Learn more about Mizuho Financial Group at www.mizuho-fg.com .

