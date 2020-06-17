WARWICK, NY., June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozop Surgical Corp. (OTCPK: OZSC), (“Ozop” or the “Company”), today announced that Power Conversion Technologies, Inc. (“PCTI”), has submitted a sole source bid to one of the world’s largest defense contractors for multiple power converter units to be used in naval automatic weapons systems.



“Our reputation is built on our ability to meet the exacting standards of mission-critical systems when other vendors cannot,” said PCTI President Catherine Chis. “We’re happy that this defense contractor has again turned to us for an innovative custom solution for this unique application.”

PCTI is recognized in the industry as having a breadth of knowledge and expertise in the field of power conversion and management systems. Global players seek out PCTI for projects especially where no readily available solutions exist. These clients rely on PCTI’s engineering and design capabilities to offer tailored solutions to these industry leading companies. PCTI expects to hear back on its bid within the next 60 days and to be successful in obtaining a purchase order.

About Ozop Surgical Corp.

Ozop Surgical, Corp. (www.ozopsurgical.com) invents, designs, develops, manufactures and distributes innovative endoscopic instruments, surgical implants, instrumentation, devices and related technologies, focused on spine, neurological and pain management procedures and specialties. Our focus is on economically disrupting the market with clinically equivalent or superior existing and new products resulting in immediate and significant savings for providers, payors and consumers.

About Power Conversion Technologies, Inc.

Power Conversion Technologies, Inc (www.pcti.com) invents, designs, develops, manufactures and distributes standard and custom power electronic solutions. Founded in 1991 and located in East Butler, Pennsylvania, the Company’s mission is to be the global leader for high power electronics with a standard of continued innovation.

