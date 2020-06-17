Pompano Beach, Florida, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach, the leading provider of electronic medical record (EMR) software and services that enable over 85,000 applied behavior analysis (ABA) clinicians and educators to produce superior outcomes for people with autism, today announced that the company has achieved the EU-U.S. and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield certification with the U.S. Department of Commerce.



CentralReach worked diligently through a rigorous process alongside TRUSTe LLC (“TRUSTe”), a subsidiary of TrustArc, to review and comply with the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework and the Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework as set forth by the U.S. Department of Commerce with respect to the collection, use and retention of personal information transferred from the European Union and Switzerland to the United States, respectively. Corporate entities that display the TRUSTe Privacy Verified seal have demonstrated that their privacy programs, policies, and practices meet the established requirements of the program and have self-certified their participation in Privacy Shield with the U.S. Department of Commerce at https://www.privacyshield.gov/list. The accomplishment is yet another example of CentralReach’s commitment to security and privacy in the industry.



“Protecting the privacy of our customers is a top priority for CentralReach and always has been,” said CentralReach CEO, Chris Sullens. “While we were confident in our privacy programs before this certification, it’s always great to see it confirmed by a trusted third-party and just goes to show how confident our customers can be that they are using the most secure platform in the market. We take pride in raising the bar on what security and privacy looks like in the ABA EMR space, something you aren’t going to see from other technology vendors in the space.”



CentralReach Chief Compliance Officer, Perry Pappas, further commented, “We are proud to have worked with a leading privacy firm such as TRUSTe and met the requirements and been accepted into the United States Department of Commerce EU-US and Swiss-US privacy shield programs. As the market leader, we hold ourselves to the highest of standards and have developed a comprehensive set of information and data security policies and procedures to safeguard our 85,000 users’ and their 134,000 clients’ sensitive protected health, medical and personally identifiable information. This achievement is a testament to that.”



TRUSTe will continuously monitor ongoing compliance through annual recertification, provide independent dispute resolution services to address privacy-related concerns, answer questions involving customer data from users, and provide ongoing access to privacy consulting and resources for CentralReach.

Security and data privacy are central to CentralReach’s business and product strategy. To learn more, visit Security at CentralReach.

