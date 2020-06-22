22 JUNE 2020

ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC

REALISATION OF ROOMPOT





﻿ICG Enterprise Trust (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that PAI Partners has reached an agreement to sell Roompot, an operator and developer of holiday parks in Northern Europe, to KKR. The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

The Company originally invested in Roompot in 2016, alongside PAI Partners, one of Europe’s leading private equity managers and one of the Company’s longest established third-party manager relationships. The Company invested in Roompot both through its commitment to PAI VI and through a co-investment alongside the fund.

Roompot, is the Company’s 6th largest investment, representing 2.1% of the Portfolio at 30 April 2020. The agreed sale of Roompot will result in a significant uplift to the value of the Company’s holding in the business. Based on the expected net proceeds from the transaction, the Company estimates the uplift would be equivalent to an increase in in the net assets of the Company of 1.3%, or 14p per share.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, with proceeds expected to be received in the third quarter of this calendar year.

