Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act it is hereby announced that WCM Investment Management, LLC, Laguna Beach, USA has informed DSV Panalpina A/S that WCM Investment Management has increased its holding of shares and other financial instruments with similar economic effect in DSV Panalpina A/S to 11,751,742 shares, corresponding to 5.1% of the entire share capital and voting rights.

