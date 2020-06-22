GREENWICH, Conn., June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, will offer perspectives on COVID-19 during a webinar hosted by the Journal of Commerce (JOC) on Tuesday, June 23 at 2:00 p.m. The interactive session, titled “Transforming Transportation and Logistics Through the Lens of the Pandemic,” can be accessed on joc.com .



XPO’s Mario Harik, chief information officer, and Drew Wilkerson, president, North American transportation, will discuss how the coronavirus is accelerating trends that will forever change the way supply chains are managed. They will share XPO’s experience in managing employee safety and customer service during the pandemic and respond to questions from the webinar audience. Additional topics include:

The value of flexibility, visibility and a healthy command of data science;

How technology is changing the way transportation and logistics providers think about the future of supply chain services;

The importance of building new partnerships that define your mission for the post-COVID-19 era;

How to build resilience into your supply chain and prepare for future disruptions; and

Actionable insights that can help you start planning for the supply chain challenges of the near future.

XPO is one of the world’s largest providers of transportation and logistics solutions, with operations in 30 countries. The company is a leader in proprietary technology, including its XPO Connect™ digital freight marketplace , XPO Smart™ productivity analytics and WMx digital warehouse platform for advanced automation and robotics.

About XPO Logistics

