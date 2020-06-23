BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon , the Leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, unveils CONNEX Jobsite to orchestrate heavy material movements, job cost tracking, order and yield management, and provide traceability and quality assurance insights. Information shared digitally across construction project stakeholders, via the CONNEX Platform, boosts productivity, safety, and project outcome certainty.



“Over 1 million tickets are processed each day and cost the industry over $1B annually in North America alone,” said Alex Moody, Product Manager at Command Alkon. “We must modernize and transform to digital formats for better communication, collaboration, and information exchange across all project participants. Digitization ultimately generates more timely and accurate data, enabling faster, more intelligent business decisions.”

CONNEX Jobsite includes an electronic material ticket management system that automates longstanding manual practices across the industry. This eliminates the dependence on paper tickets that are often illegible and easily misplaced and addresses the challenges current methods for tracking materials and truck assets create. Each electronic transaction ensures that both parties view the same data, providing one version of the truth for every user. Buyers can more efficiently reconcile accepted goods and services against invoices, permitting quicker payment to their valued suppliers and faster month-end closings.

“CONNEX Jobsite helps contractors significantly reduce materials and trucking costs on your projects,” said Dexter Bachelder, Vice President, Contractor Solutions at Command Alkon. “We help field and office teams stay safe and productive by digitalizing manual and paper-based processes, which helps projects perform better and be more profitable.”

More than 40 years of proven performance and partnerships on the supply-side make Command Alkon the natural choice to digitally connect the end-to-end ecosystem. The majority of heavy material tickets in the US flow through Command Alkon systems, putting the company in the perfect position to digitize ticket data through the CONNEX Platform.

Command Alkon’s CONNEX Jobsite:

Reduces manual processes to improve productivity and creates materials savings by enabling management of materials yield.

Material tickets and eProof of Deliveries (ePODs) can be exchanged via the cloud using business rules and automated workflows on Command Alkon’s many-to-many CONNEX Platform.

Platform. Brings material ticketing information to life by tracking materials entering a jobsite to streamline the real-time delivery process.

Integrates the buying, receiving, and accounting for materials to simplify the procure to pay process and speed reconciliation.

Provides real-time visibility of material quantities and job expenses.

Reduces waste and improves material yield and asset utilization.

Proactively provides customers with shipping status and expected delivery times for improved customer service.

For more information, visit https://commandalkon.com/getconnexjobsite/ .

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

As the Leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Heavy Work, Command Alkon solutions deliver supply chain integration and frictionless digital collaboration across the heavy construction ecosystem. CONNEX, a many-to-many technology platform purpose built for the industry, enables business partners to automate inter-enterprise operations, capture real-time visibility into heavy material orders and deliveries, leverage leading-edge software experiences to achieve mutually beneficial goals, and share knowledge to manage by exception and promote certainty of outcomes. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com .

