Boston, Massachusetts, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a pioneering enterprise software company specializing in data backup, recovery and monitoring for multi-cloud environments, today announced HYCU’s secondary storage solution with Nutanix, Nutanix Mine with HYCU is now available to Test Drive. Test Drive provides a hands-on, easy to use, no install way to experience the power of the latest secondary storage solution prior to purchase. The new joint solution for Nutanix and HYCU customers was designed to meet scale, performance and simplicity for secondary storage requirements.

“Since the general availability of Nutanix Mine with HYCU late last year, the reaction from customers has been extremely strong as it provides the perfect complement to primary storage within private clouds in an efficient secondary storage solution,” said Simon Taylor, CEO, HYCU. “With Test Drive, customers now have an easy use way to experience the power of Nutanix Mine with HYCU, quickly and cost-effectively, through any web browser interface.”

Nutanix Mine with HYCU couples the latest innovation from both companies with HYCU’s easy-to-use and intuitive interface directly from the Nutanix Prism management console. Easy to manage, alongside the production infrastructure, Nutanix Mine with HYCU when coupled with Nutanix Objects provides end-to-end data lifecycle management to help meet regulatory retention requirements.

“Nutanix Mine with HYCU embodies bringing simplicity to legacy backup environments,” said Priyadarshi Prasad, General Manager, Data Protection, Nutanix. “This simple-to-deploy and easy-to-manage solution helps ensure our customers and partners can react more quickly to ever-changing data protection business demands. Test Drive will provide an easy access to get an in-depth look and hands-on experience of the solution. With this frictionless consumption approach, customer and partners can now explore Mine features at their own pace before making any commitment."

Customers can get started with Nutanix Mine with HYCU by navigating to the Nutanix Test Drive site. Once logged in, customers will have the option to deploy a dedicated secondary storage appliance, navigate the HYCU UI for various backup functionalities, and backup and restore infrastructure--all in minutes with simple clicks. Once live, intelligent automation with impact-free application backups will be ready in under three minutes with 1 click simplicity.

###

About HYCU

HYCU makes it easy to thrive in a hyper-simple, multi-cloud world. The pioneering enterprise software company specializes in multi-cloud data backup, management, migration, protection and recovery for on-premises and hyper-converged (HCI), Google Cloud, Azure Cloud and multi-cloud infrastructures. Headquartered in Boston, Mass., HYCU harnesses 25 years of sophisticated IT experience, insights from over one million users, and work with more than 25,000 customers worldwide to create a deep and unrivaled well of industry expertise. The result is unsurpassed alignment with industry leaders and a formidable competitive advantage in the multi-cloud space. HYCU’s flagship products, a purpose-built Data Protection solution for Nutanix, a managed Data Protection as a service for Google Cloud Platform and Azure Cloud, and HYCU Protégé a Multi-Cloud Data Protection Solution are acclaimed in the industry and features performance and value that are unmatched.

Don Jennings HYCU, Inc. 617-791-1710 don.jennings@hycu.com