WESTBOROUGH, MASS., June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This summer, EG America and the 1,682 convenience stores it operates will launch a national campaign to raise funds for DAV (Disabled American Veterans). EG donations will help DAV ensure that injured and ill veterans can access the full range of benefits available to them.

The convenience stores participating in the promotion include Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf ‘N Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill. Their goal is to raise over $250,000 for DAV, an organization that changes the lives of more than one million veterans, of all eras, every year.

Beginning June 24 and through the month of July, store employees will ask customers to donate an amount of their choosing to DAV during checkout. During the campaign, the stores will offer a free cup of coffee to service members and veterans as a “thank you” for their sacrifices.

“We know many of our team members and guests are veterans and believe it is important to recognize and give back to those who have served our country,” said George Fournier, President of EG America. “Partnering with DAV gives our store teams a collective purpose and allows them to connect with the communities where they live and work in a meaningful way.”

“Last year, EG America shattered its goal during a wildly successful campaign to raise funds directly supporting the vital programs we provide to the men and women who served,” said DAV CEO Marc Burgess. “I can’t thank EG America enough for continuing to support DAV in this upcoming promotion, which showcases their compassion, graciousness and genuine reverence for America’s ill and injured veterans at this particularly challenging time for our nation.”

About EG Group:

Founded in 2001 by the Issa family, United Kingdom based EG Group is a leading petrol forecourt retail convenience operator who has established partnerships with global brands such as ESSO, BP, Shell, Carrefour, Louis Delhaize, SPAR, Starbucks, Burger King, KFC, Greggs and Subway. The business has an established pedigree of delivering a world class fuel, convenience and food-to-go offer.

EG Group entered the US market through the initial acquisition of 763 Kroger C-Stores in April of 2018. EG Group has made a significant commitment to delivering a modern consumer retail offer creating a destination to satisfy multiple consumer missions.

EG Group now operates nearly 5,400 stores, in 9 countries with over 35,000 associates.

The business is regularly recognized for innovation and investment in convenience retail assets, the employees and the systems. Zuber Issa and Mohsin Issa, Founders and co-CEO's, EG Group, were jointly named the 2018 EY Entrepreneur of the Year in the UK.

Further information is available at www.eurogarages.com.

About DAV:

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: fulfilling our promises to the men and women who served. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them; fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill; providing employment resources to veterans and their families and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a non-profit organization with more than 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the US Congress in 1932. Learn more at www.dav.org.

###

