Marine veteran appointed as new executive director of DAV Washington Headquarters

WASHINGTON, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulf War-era veteran and Pittsburgh native Jim Marszalek has been appointed executive director of DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Washington Headquarters, where he will direct the organization’s legislative and service programs, which provide free benefits assistance to over 200,000 veterans, survivors and family members each year.

A Marine veteran, Marszalek has been an integral member of DAV’s senior leadership team and previously served as assistant executive director. In that role, he was instrumental in advancing reforms to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) claims and appeals systems, including DAV’s advocacy surrounding the Veterans Appeals Improvement and Modernization Act of 2017. Marszalek is a nationally-recognized expert on veterans benefits law and has testified numerous times before the Senate and House Veterans’ Affairs committees.

“Respected throughout the organization for his strategic insight, steady leadership and deep understanding of DAV’s mission, Jim is exceptionally well positioned to lead Washington Headquarters forward,” said National Adjutant and CEO Barry Jesinoski. “Under his watch, DAV will undoubtedly secure more meaningful legislative and policy victories for the veterans we serve.”

Between Washington Headquarters and 88 offices across the country, Marszalek now manages more than 400 professional and support staff. He also serves as DAV’s principal spokesperson before Congress, the VA and the White House.

“This appointment is a truly humbling honor and it’s a charge I don’t take lightly,” said Marszalek. “I’m incredibly grateful for the many DAV leaders and advocates who have come before me and paved the way for our organization to make tangible differences in the lives of America’s veterans and their families. I look forward to the opportunity to lead this incredible office of professionals as we continue our great and noble mission.

About DAV

DAV is dedicated to ensuring our promise is kept to America’s veterans. DAV does this by helping veterans and their families access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to veterans and their families, offering programs and services to empower them, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. A nonprofit organization with nearly 1 million members, DAV was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at dav.org.

