Blair, Nebraska, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Plains Communications (GPC) , a growing Midwestern telecommunications provider with an expanding, privately-owned 11,500+-mile fiber network touching 11 states, has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Enhanced Telecommunications Corporation (ETC), an innovative Southeastern Indiana-based provider.

“ETC is a well-run company with an impressive history and customer base, a talented and experienced workforce and tremendous growth potential,” said Todd Foje, CEO of Great Plains Communications. “Both companies align well with a very similar culture and history and share a common mission of delivering an exceptional customer experience. For all of these reasons, we are excited to work together as we merge into one united team. With the backing and support from our partners at Grain Management, we will be positioned well for future strategic expansion and success.”

ETC has been serving communities in Southeastern Indiana with residential and business services for over 85 years. The family-owned company has a long history of serving rural areas of the state, operating with five storefronts and over 90 employees living and working in the communities they serve. They pride themselves on being an aggressively innovative provider, delivering a suite of products and services that include high-speed internet, voice and video to more than 14,000 customers.

Chad Miles, CEO of ETC, had this to say: “On behalf of ETC, we are thrilled to join the Great Plains Communications team. We share the same commitment to customer service, our communities and our employees. I believe our combined effort along with the guidance of Grain Management will allow us to deliver a higher level of quality and innovation, further enhancing the customer experience.”

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020, following customary regulatory approvals. Financial terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications is the largest privately-owned telecommunications provider in Nebraska with over a century of experience providing enterprise, carrier and residential customers with forward-thinking, fiber-based technology services including internet, managed Wi-Fi, ethernet, video, hosted and traditional voice solutions across the state. The company also prides itself on their progressive approach to accommodating the unique needs of all regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers and other service providers utilizing superior engineering and custom build strategies. At the core of its service offering is an extensive 11,500+-mile fiber network, including long-haul and metro networks that span the state of Nebraska extending into Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, South Dakota and Wyoming. The network offers community access rings, last-mile and middle-mile solutions, all fully supported by a 24x7x365 Network Operations Center. For more information visit gpcom.com.

About Enhanced Telecommunications Corporation

For over 85 years ETC has served the communications needs for customers in Southeastern Indiana. The company has five storefronts and provides voice, video, high-speed internet and other communications services to more than 14,000 residential and business customers. The family-owned company serves ten surrounding counties and beyond through its security and cellular offerings. To learn more visit etczone.com.

About Grain Management

Grain Management, LLC is a leading investor focused on the global communications sector. The firm was founded in 2007 with the objective of bringing a differentiated approach to the industry characterized by expansive sector knowledge, rigorous analytics and dedicated, in-house operating and financial professionals. Grain is directed by a team of highly experienced investment professionals with deep industry knowledge and a specialized skill set, marked by extensive operating history, quantitative and analytical proficiency and regulatory expertise. For more information visit graingp.com.

