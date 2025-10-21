Great Plains Communications Named by CNET as Best Internet Provider in Nebraska for Third Straight Year

Blair, Nebraska, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Plains Communications (GPC), a leading digital infrastructure and technology solutions provider, has been named by CNET as the “Best Internet Provider in Nebraska” for the third consecutive year.

Each year, CNET’s editorial team conducts an in-depth review of internet providers across the United States, assessing speed, reliability, pricing transparency, value and customer satisfaction. GPC once again earned top honors for its fiber-driven performance, dependable service and commitment to customers and communities throughout Nebraska.

“We’re proud to represent the best of Nebraska on this national stage and grateful to be recognized by CNET for the third year in a row,” said Todd Foje, CEO of Great Plains Communications. “This honor reflects our commitment to providing reliable, high-speed connectivity through a high-performing network and the dedication of high-performing people who take pride in serving their communities. It truly reinforces what we value most, earning our customers’ trust every day.”

Why GPC Received Top Honors

CNET’s annual ranking identifies internet providers that consistently deliver strong real-world performance and value. GPC rose to the top again in 2025 for its symmetrical fiber speeds, delivering up to 2 Gbps for homes and up to 100 Gbps for businesses; network reliability backed by an MEF-certified 24×7×365 Network Operations Center in Blair, Nebraska; transparent, simple pricing; local service and support, with Nebraska-based customer care teams committed to fast response and personal attention; and community focus including continued investment in expanding broadband access across both rural and urban communities.

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications is a leading privately-owned digital infrastructure provider with a rapidly expanding 19,000+ mile fiber network. Headquartered in Blair, Nebraska, the company brings more than a century of experience delivering reliable, future-ready connectivity. Great Plains Communications serves business, wholesale and residential customers across multiple states with a comprehensive portfolio of services including high-speed internet, managed Ethernet, dark fiber, cloud-based voice and advanced managed services. Learn more at https://gpcom.com/.