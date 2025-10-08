Great Plains Communications Deploys Ciena Coherent Routing Solutions to Upgrade Network in Illinois and Indiana

Blair, Nebraska, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Plains Communications (GPC), a leading digital infrastructure provider, today announced GPC has collaborated with Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) to upgrade its carrier backbone and transport networks in Illinois and Indiana. GPC’s high-capacity core network leverages Ciena’s coherent routing technology to provide additional bandwidth, high reliability, high capacity and scalability for residential, enterprise, Fiber-to-the-Tower (FTTT) and wholesale customers. Coherent routing converges IP and packet switching with the optical layer allowing greater automation, visibility and bandwidth optimization.

The enhanced capabilities made possible by Ciena’s state-of-the-art technology will significantly enhance performance throughout GPC’s network, offering city-to-city routes, a redundant ring architecture and seamless scalability across 1G, 10G and 100G services. Key markets across Illinois and Indiana include Springfield, Champaign, Chicago, South Bend, Terre Haute and Indianapolis.

“We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Ciena as part of our ongoing network evolution strategy to ensure we continue to meet and exceed our customer’s growing need for next-generation technology services,” said Tony Thakur, Chief Technology Officer of Great Plains Communications. “We believe we are well-positioned to serve the connectivity needs of our growing diverse client base including residential, enterprise, FTTT, hyperscaler and wholesale customers.”

“Great Plains Communications and Ciena have once again joined forces to boost connectivity for communities across their footprint,” said Kevin Sheehan, CTO of the Americas and VP of Sales Engineering, Ciena. “With a network built for scale and automation, GPC can deliver faster speeds, greater reliability and the flexibility customers need to stay ahead in an increasingly digital world.”

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications is a leading privately-owned digital infrastructure provider with a rapidly expanding 19,000+ mile fiber network. Headquartered in Blair, Nebraska, the company brings more than a century of experience delivering reliable, future-ready connectivity. Great Plains Communications serves business, wholesale and residential customers across multiple states with a comprehensive portfolio of services including high-speed internet, managed Ethernet, dark fiber, cloud-based voice and advanced managed services. Learn more at https://gpcom.com/.

About Ciena

Ciena is the global leader in high-speed connectivity. We build the world’s most adaptive networks to support exponential growth in bandwidth demand. By harnessing the power of our networking systems, components, automation software, and services, Ciena revolutionizes data transmission and network management. With unparalleled expertise and innovation, we empower our customers, partners, and communities to thrive in the AI era. For updates on Ciena, follow us on LinkedIn and X, or visit the Ciena Insights webpage and Ciena website.