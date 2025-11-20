GPC Fiber By Great Plains Communications Partners with Aphorio Carter to Deliver Redundant, High-Capacity Connectivity and Advanced Colocation in Kentucky

Blair, Nebraska, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Plains Communications (GPC) today announced that its GPC Fiber division has partnered with Aphorio Carter to bring advanced, redundant fiber connectivity into Aphorio Carter’s colocation and data center facility in Simpsonville, Kentucky. The collaboration integrates GPC Fiber’s high-capacity, route-diverse network with Aphorio Carter’s advanced colocation infrastructure to deliver one of the most capable and resilient data center and network service environments in the region.

Through this partnership, the Simpsonville facility will now feature direct access to GPC Fiber’s 19,000-mile network with local, regional and national reach, offering enterprises and service providers up to 400 Gbps transport capacity and 100 Gbps dedicated internet access. The addition of GPC in the data center provides access to diverse routes linking Kentucky to Cincinnati and Indianapolis, establishing greater redundancy and ultra-low latency for mission-critical operations and ensuring business continuity and cloud performance at scale.

“Partnering with Aphorio Carter reflects our ongoing investment in strengthening Kentucky’s digital infrastructure,” said Christopher Sikora, Chief Revenue Officer of Great Plains Communications. “By integrating our 400 Gbps-capable routes with Aphorio Carter’s recently acquired facility, we’re delivering the bandwidth, scalability and network diversity that fuel growth for both enterprise and carrier customers across the Bluegrass State and beyond.”

The Aphorio Carter Data Center was designed to meet growing enterprise demand for secure, energy-efficient carrier-neutral infrastructure. The facility provides 10,000 square feet of raised-floor colocation space, expandable to 25,000 square feet and up to seventeen megawatts of power by Q4 2026 supported by N+1 UPS systems and diesel-generator redundancy. Tier III design principles and high-efficiency cooling deliver concurrent maintainability and a 99.982 percent uptime target. Combined with 24/7 security monitoring, multi-factor access control and managed meet-me-room operations, the Simpsonville site offers a robust foundation for cloud, enterprise and carrier interconnection.

“The addition of GPC Fiber’s network to our Simpsonville data center further enhances our mission to offer scalable, secure and connected environments for regional and national tenants,” said John Regan, Chief Operating Officer, Aphorio Carter. “Together, we’re enabling the kind of diverse, high-performance connectivity that modern enterprises demand.”

This collaboration underscores the importance of third-party, carrier-neutral data centers in the digital ecosystem enabling enterprises to pair robust infrastructure with diverse fiber connectivity. GPC Fiber and Aphorio Carter anticipate customer turn-ups to begin within 60 days of equipment completion.

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications is a leading privately-owned digital infrastructure provider with a rapidly expanding 19,000+ mile fiber network. Headquartered in Blair, Nebraska, the company brings more than a century of experience delivering reliable, future-ready connectivity. The company serves business, wholesale and residential customers across multiple states with a comprehensive portfolio of services including high-speed internet, managed Ethernet, dark fiber, cloud-based voice and advanced managed services. Learn more at gpcom.com.

About GPC Fiber by Great Plains Communications

GPC Fiber delivers customized, high-reliability fiber solutions that empower businesses across rural and metropolitan markets. Backed by the Great Plains Communications 19,000-mile network and over a century of experience, GPC Fiber provides dedicated internet access, Ethernet, transport, dark fiber, cloud connectivity and managed services with a customer-first focus. Learn more at gpcom.com/gpc-fiber.

About Aphorio Carter

Aphorio Carter invests in high-quality, income-producing mission-critical infrastructure real estate, including data centers, switch sites and technology-driven assets that support our rapidly expanding digital economy. The firm focuses on properties that are net-leased to creditworthy tenants across wholesale, enterprise, colocation, edge, switch and cloud environments – the critical real estate that powers the digital age. Aphorio Carter specializes in sourcing accretive digital infrastructure assets and delivers systematic support services designed to generate long-term value for the investment portfolios it oversees. Backed by more than a century of combined real estate and transaction experience, the firm’s principals have executed over $5.9 billion in digital infrastructure deals and currently manage portfolios of data centers totaling over $340 million. Learn more at www.aphoriocarter.com.