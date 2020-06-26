Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company”)

26 June 2020

Transaction in own shares and Notification of Transactions of Directors

The Company announces that on 25 June 2020, in accordance with prior approvals from shareholders, it purchased 2,972 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of 1,266 pence per share through the Company’s broker, Numis Securities Limited.

The purchase of the shares was arranged to satisfy remuneration owed to Lord Davies for the period ending 30 June 2020. The Company confirms that Lord Davies will continue to receive remuneration in the form of shares on a quarterly basis.

The Company wishes to announce that it has received notification that on 25 June 2020 Lord Davies of Abersoch, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, received 2,972 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1,266 pence per share. As a result of this transaction Lord Davies and his connected persons hold a total of 17,554 ordinary shares, being 0.01% of the total ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).

