BEIJING, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luckin Coffee Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LK) announced that the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”), resolved to require Mr. Charles Zhengyao Lu to resign as a director and the chairman of the Board, and pursuant to article 101 of the articles of association of the Company, a meeting of the Board will be held on July 2, 2020 to consider the proposal to remove Mr. Charles Zhengyao Lu, as a director and the chairman of the Board (the “Proposed Resignation and Removal”).



The Proposed Resignation and Removal was requested by the majority of directors of the Board, and based on findings presented by and the recommendations of the Special Committee of the Board (the “Special Committee”). The Special Committee based its recommendations on documentary and other evidence identified in its ongoing internal investigation and its assessment of Mr. Charles Zhengyao Lu’s degree of cooperation in the internal investigation.

The Company will provide an update on the Proposed Resignation and Removal in due course.

About Luckin Coffee Inc.

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) has pioneered a technology-driven retail network to provide coffee and other products of high quality, high affordability, and high convenience to customers. Empowered by big data analytics, AI, and proprietary technologies, the Company pursues its mission to be part of everyone’s everyday life, starting with coffee. The Company was founded in 2017 and is based in China. For more information, please visit investor.luckincoffee.com.

