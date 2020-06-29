CHICAGO, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTreasury, a treasury and risk management platform provider , today announced a new integration that pairs GTreasury’s solution with Fenics Market Data, a leading originator, generator, and distributor of global financial and commodities market data.



The new integration enables GTreasury clients to access end-of-day and historic data sets – including interest rate volatilities, credit data, and OIS data – to generate accurate and timely valuations of their financial instruments for accounting and risk reporting. The data is seamlessly uploaded daily to customers’ applications via Refinitiv’s DataScope Select service and will be used to value more complex derivatives with the best-in-class GTreasury valuation functionality. This includes credit adjustment calculations using advanced Potential Future Exposure (PFE) methodology.

“GTreasury clients rely on high-quality end-of-day data to reliably and thoroughly report on their complex financial instruments,” said Ashley Pater, Global Head of Product at GTreasury. “Partnering with Fenics Market Data enables corporate treasurers to ensure accurate valuations using GTreasury’s full-lifecycle treasury management software and Fenics Market Data’s industry-leading financial market data.”

“Never has it been more critical for treasury professionals to possess the precise value of cash and financial instruments on a daily basis,” said Rich Winter, Senior Managing Director at Fenics Market Data. “Fenics Market Data is excited to partner with GTreasury to provide its finance and treasury customers with the most accurate, comprehensive, and transparent financial market data of the highest quality in real-time to generate timely valuations for accounting and risk reporting.”

About GTreasury

For more than 30 years, GTreasury has delivered the leading digital Treasury and Risk Management System (TRMS) to corporate treasurers across industries. With its continually innovating Software-as-a-Service platform, GTreasury provides customers with a single source of truth for all their cash, payments, and risk activities. The TRMS solution offers any combination of Cash Management, Payments, Financial Instruments, Risk Management, Accounting, Banking, and Hedge Accounting – seamlessly integrated, on-demand worldwide and fully secured. Headquartered in Chicago with offices serving EMEA (London) and APAC (Sydney and Manila), GTreasury’s global community includes more than 750 customers and 30+ industries reaching 160+ countries worldwide.

About Fenics Market Data

Fenics Market Data is a leading provider and generator of global financial and commodities market data. Fenics Market Data is a division within BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) and the distributor of data for the BGC group of companies, including BGC, GFI, RP Martin, Freedom, Amerex, Aurel BGC, Sunrise, BGC Liquidez and Perimeter Markets, as well as our flagship Fenics Market Data packages. Data is sourced directly from the global broking operations of BGC Partners and its subsidiaries, including electronic and voice broking, global pricing systems and analytics, with enhanced coverage through Fenics Market Data proprietary data packages. Fenics Market Data contracts for its services via the BGC UK subsidiary Fenics Software Limited.

About BGC Partners, Inc.

BGC Partners is a leading global brokerage and financial technology company. BGC specializes in the brokerage of a broad range of products, including fixed income (rates and credit), foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures. BGC also provides a wide variety of services, including trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services to a broad range of financial and non-financial institutions. Through brands including Fenics, BGC Trader, Capitalab, Lucera, and Fenics Market Data, BGC offers financial technology solutions, market data, and analytics related to numerous financial instruments and markets. BGC, BGC Trader, GFI, Fenics, Fenics Market Data, Capitalab, and Lucera are trademarks/service marks and/or registered trademarks/service marks of BGC Partners, Inc. and/or its affiliates.