BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon , the Leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, has been named to Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s SDCE 100 Top Supply Chain Projects for 2020. Command Alkon won for implementing digital workflows that removed paper from business processes, improving productivity, within the Iowa Department of Transportation.



The Iowa DOT was committed to pilot digital workflows for heavy materials on the I-74 bridge. They implemented electronic ticketing with CONNEX Jobsite, to process 9000 paper tickets generated each year. The goal was to remove these paper tickets, reduce duplication, and limit paperwork. Command Alkon’s CONNEX lets everyone involved in the project see the concrete batch weight, test data, and other information on the pour in real-time. CONNEX streamlines data, allowing anyone to sell all the batch tickets electronically, saving hours of an inspector’s time.

“Through digital collaboration heavy material buyers and sellers have removed paper-based workflows, captured clear visibility into inter-company operations,” said Alex Moody, Product Manager at Command Alkon. “We are extremely proud of the Command Alkon team in partnership with the IDOT for winning this prestigious award.”

The SDCE 100 spotlights successful and innovative projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium and large enterprises across the range of supply chain functions. These projects can serve as a map for supply chain executives looking for new opportunities to drive improvement in their own operations. These projects also show how supply chain solution and service providers help their customers and clients achieve supply chain excellence and prepare their supply chains for success.

“Innovation is essential in driving the supply chain industry forward, and thanks to these valuable partnerships, companies of all sizes are able to achieve success in projects that matter,” says Marina Mayer, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “From business intelligence systems and supply and demand planning to inventory reduction and procurement solutions, the SDCE 100 offers proof-of-concept that with the right planning and execution, anything is possible.”

“The process of going from paper to the app has been very smooth and has allowed us to get rid of duplicating our efforts; which has been the most valuable piece of the solution to me. I’m saving hours of inspector’s time in the field and in the office because everything is streamlined,” said Cedric Wilkinson, Senior Engineer Technician at the Iowa DOT.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

As the Leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Heavy Work, Command Alkon solutions deliver supply chain integration and frictionless digital collaboration across the heavy construction ecosystem. CONNEX, a many-to-many technology platform purpose built for the industry, enables business partners to automate inter-enterprise operations, capture real-time visibility into heavy material orders and deliveries, leverage leading-edge software experiences to achieve mutually beneficial goals, and share knowledge to manage by exception and promote certainty of outcomes. Founded in 1976, Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com .

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us at www.SDCExec.com .

