Company Expects Fiscal 2020 Revenues to Increase at Least 214% to at Least $22M



Company to Host Virtual Investor Webinar Tomorrow, Wednesday, July 1st at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Boca Raton, FL, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM), an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform, has provided its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Management Commentary

“The first quarter of 2020 built upon our successes in 2019, where we successfully initiated our efforts to launch a fully integrated, end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform,” said Kip Speyer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bright Mountain Media. “In the quarter, we saw advertisers hesitate in deploying ad dollars due to COVID related uncertainty. Despite these headwinds, Bright Mountain was able to grow revenues by 109% to $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2020, and in time, we expect these challenges to subside as we enter a more normalized environment in the back half of 2020.

“As we continue to capture more of the ad-dollar within the value chain, we create more value than the sum of our parts, allowing incredibly efficient demographic targeting with unique ad syndication capabilities. Most notably in June, we successfully acquired Wild Sky Media, an interactive media company that according to Google analytics reaches approximately 30 million monthly unique visitors through its hyper-engaging content, further strengthening our platform model. We seek to enable their robust, complimentary portfolio of websites to more efficiently create value from their niche, diverse audiences leveraging our proprietary content and ad delivery technologies.

“On the capital markets front, I am pleased to have started the process to uplist to a national exchange, which we believe will broaden our potential investor base and grow our brand reach, resulting in greater liquidity for our shareholders. We will continue to work closely with the national exchanges to execute upon this incredible milestone for our combined company.

“As we move into 2020, I am confident in our ability to execute upon the business opportunity facing us today. In fact, we expect revenues in fiscal 2020 of $22 million, an increase of 214% over fiscal 2019 revenues. I look forward to continued progress in the years ahead, creating sustainable long-term value for our shareholders,” concluded Speyer.



First Quarter 2020 Financial Summary

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2020, was $2.3 million, compared to revenue of $1.1 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in revenue was due to an increase in advertising revenue resulting from the acquisitions of Oceanside Media and MediaHouse, in spite of the negative influence of Covid-19 on the digital advertising market.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2020 were $4.0 million, compared to $0.9 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses included $1.0 million of non-cash amortization of intangible assets, $0.4 million in non-cash expenses associated with an equity raise and $0.3 million of acquisition related audit and consulting fees.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was $3.5 million, compared to a net loss of $0.7 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in net loss was primarily related to aforementioned non-cash operating expenses.

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term deposits were $1.3 million as of March 31, 2020, compared with $1.0 million as of March 31, 2019.

Cash used in operations for the first quarter of 2020 was $1.4 million, compared with cash used in operations of $0.6 million in the same year-ago quarter.





Financial Guidance

Management expects revenues in fiscal 2020 to be at least $22.0 million, representing an increase of at least 214% when compared to revenues of $7.0 million in fiscal 2019.

Virtual Roadshow Webinar

The Company will host a virtual roadshow webinar tomorrow, July 1st, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time, where Greg Peters, President and Chief Operating Officer of Bright Mountain Media, will present an overview of the business model and discuss recent growth initiatives, including the recent acquisition of Wild Sky Media. The webinar will be accompanied by a presentation and followed by a question and answer session, which can be accessed via the webcast link or dial-in numbers below.

To access the webinar, please use the following information:

Date: Wednesday, July 1st, 2020

Time: 8:30 a.m. Pacific time (11:30 a.m. Eastern time)

Dial-in: 1-888-204-4368

International Dial-in: 1-323-994-2093

Conference Code: 4978335

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=140018



A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and will run through October 1st, 2020 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 4978335. The replay can also be viewed through the webinar webcast link above.

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) is an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform, efficiently connecting brands with targeted consumer demographics. Through the removal of middlemen in the advertising services process, Bright Mountain Media efficiently connects brands with targeted consumer demographics while maximizing revenue to publishers. Bright Mountain Media’s assets include the Bright Mountain Media ad network, MediaHouse (f/k/a NDN), Oceanside (f/k/a S&W Media), CL Media Holdings (d/b/a/ Wild Sky Media) and 24 owned and/or managed websites. For more information, please visit brightmountainmedia.com .

Forward-Looking Statements for Bright Mountain Media, Inc.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes, ” and similar words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to expectations of our ability to close the proposed acquisition of Inform, Inc., any the realization of any expected benefits from such transaction if closed. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Bright Mountain Media, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 14, 2020 and our other filings with the SEC. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

BRIGHT MOUNTAIN MEDIA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,270,023 $ 957,013 Accounts receivable, net 3,207,560 3,997,475 Note receivable, net 38,329 63,812 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 485,074 752,975 Current assets - discontinued operations - 1,705 Total Current Assets 5,000,986 5,772,980 Property and equipment, net 25,413 30,666 Website acquisition assets, net 35,316 48,928 Intangible assets, net 18,671,791 19,610,801 Goodwill 53,646,856 53,646,856 Prepaid services/consulting agreements - long term 775,000 913,182 Right of use asset 348,721 397,912 Other assets 94,672 35,823 Total Assets $ 78,598,755 $ 80,457,148 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 8,152,462 $ 8,358,442 Accrued expenses 893,540 3,228,328 Accrued interest to related party 8,652 6,629 Premium finance loan payable 125,453 179,844 Deferred revenues 18,609 6,651 Long term debt, current portion 165,163 165,163 Operating lease liability, current portion 215,004 211,744 Current liabilities - discontinued operations - 591 Total Current Liabilities 9,578,883 12,157,392 Long term debt to related parties, net 29,179 25,689 Deferred tax liability 516,941 581,440 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 130,979 198,232 Total Liabilities 10,255,982 12,962,753 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders’ Equity Convertible preferred stock, par value $0.01, 20,000,000 shares authorized, Series A-1, 2,000,000 shares designated, 1,200,000 and 1,200,000 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 12,000 12,000 Series B-1, 6,000,000 shares designated, 0 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively - - Series E, 2,500,000 shares designated, issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 25,000 25,000 Series F, 4,344,017 shares designated, issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 43,440 43,440 Common stock, par value $0.01, 324,000,000 shares authorized, 106,732,860 and 100,244,312 issued and 84,491,031 and 78,063,531 outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 1,067,329 1,002,444 Additional paid-in capital 91,099,013 86,856,500 Accumulated deficit (23,904,009 ) (20,444,989 ) Total shareholders’ equity 68,342,773 67,494,395 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 78,598,755 $ 80,457,148

BRIGHT MOUNTAIN MEDIA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenues Advertising $ 2,270,186 $ 1,085,456 Cost of revenue Advertising 1,823,082 885,696 Gross profit 447,104 199,760 Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,979,378 915,954 Loss from continuing operations (3,532,274 ) (716,194 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 10,993 6,006 Gain on settlement of liability - 122,500 Other expense (215 ) - Interest expense - (909 ) Interest expense - related party (2,023 ) (6,201 ) Total other income 8,755 121,396 Net loss from continuing operations before tax (3,523,519 ) (594,798 ) Loss from discontinued operations - (115,464 ) Net loss before tax (3,523,519 ) (710,262 ) Income tax benefit 64,499 - Net loss (3,459,020 ) (710,262 ) Preferred stock dividends Series A-1, Series E, and Series F preferred stock (118,252 ) (74,171 ) Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (3,577,272 ) $ (784,433 ) Basic and diluted net loss from continuing operations per share $ (0.03 ) $ (0.01 ) Basic and diluted net loss from discontinued operations per share $ 0.00 $ (0.00 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.03 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 106,098,560 62,900,662

BRIGHT MOUNTAIN MEDIA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

March 31, 2020

(Unaudited)