Pompano Beach, Florida, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach, the leading provider of electronic medical record (EMR) software and services that enable over 85,000 applied behavior analysis (ABA) clinicians and educators to produce superior outcomes for people with autism, today announced an official CentralReach Certifications program for individuals to demonstrate expertise and proficiency in their use of CentralReach. The first set of certifications are for the company’s enterprise practice management software with clinical software certifications coming later in the year and into 2021.



CentralReach Certifications are designed to help individuals, and thereby, ABA practices, gain mastery in CentralReach best-practice workflows to ensure optimal use of the software, improve staff productivity and satisfaction, reduce user errors, and maximize positive financial outcomes. Further, as more and more practices require ABA professionals to have CentralReach experience, CR Certified Professionals will stand out as recruiters look for top talent.



"The two biggest questions we get from existing customers are 'how do I effectively train my staff in each area of CentralReach?' and 'how do I ensure that those I’ve trained truly know how to maximize the use and benefits of CentralReach?'" said CentralReach CEO, Chris Sullens. "We created this certification program to allow customers to definitively answer those two questions. Each certification consists of 6-25 individual courses with quizzes embedded throughout to prove that each individual who exits the program truly understands everything they need to know to effectively use CentralReach. For our 85,000+ users, being 'CentralReach Certified' is a significant accomplishment given the powerful and comprehensive nature of our product and is a great way for individuals to showcase their expertise and apply that knowledge to their own ABA practices. Finally, as the clear market leader, those who complete the certifications not only improve their performance within their current organization but also make themselves more marketable for future job opportunities."



There are currently eight certifications available - three administrator certifications to demonstrate broad proficiency in practice management, client services, and employee onboarding as well as five specialist certifications to demonstrate proficiency in authorizations, billing, payroll, scheduling, and telehealth. To earn a certification, users complete a course sequence and an online assessment.



CentralReach has already seen a positive response with the new certifications with nearly 850 enrollments to date and 135 completed certifications. The Telehealth Specialist certification quickly became the most popular largely due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic’s impact on care delivery when most in-home services were replaced with telehealth sessions and clinicians needed to ensure they were following best-practice workflows. Learn more at https://institute.centralreach.com/pages/certification.

About CentralReach

