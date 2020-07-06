U.S. Navy sought company’s expertise to improve a major asset that supports the nation's military readiness.

WARWICK, NY., July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozop Energy Solutions . ( OZSC ), (“Ozop” or the “Company”), has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Power Conversion Technologies, Inc. (PCTI), is the sole bidder on a project to upgrade a 1 MW power supply that will be used in a classified marine propulsion application for the U.S. Navy at one of the country’s largest naval bases. Included in the bid is a possibility of the purchase of a second unit.

“We’re maintaining our unique position as the go-to source for ultra high-wattage power supply units as we move forward into the rapidly growing energy storage market,” said Catherine Chis, President and CEO of PCTI. “Our customers turn to PCTI for our leadership, technology, robust quality and long history of experience in marine propulsion applications. We deliver success where others fail.”

The power supply that the Navy asked PCTI to upgrade was originally purchased in 2015 for the Pacific Command, and is being improved as the Navy’s requirements for the classified marine propulsion application have been refined.

The 7-ton, 1 MegaWatt power supply is very similar to units that would be used in the energy storage market that PCTI has identified as a strategic growth sector. Chis noted that an energy storage project would require multiple 1 MegaWatt units.

PCTI designs, develops and manufactures standard and custom power electronic solutions. The company has served the growing demand for power electronics in the highest power ranges since 1991. Customers include the U.S. Military, and many of the world’s largest industrial manufacturers. All of its products are manufactured in the United States, and its facilities have remained open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic because of its status as a critical infrastructure business.

