Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – July 9, 2020

Béatrice Place Faget joins Bureau Veritas Group Executive Committee as Executive Vice-President Group Legal Affairs and Internal Audit

Bureau Veritas , a world leader in testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) services, announces the appointment of Béatrice Place Faget, effective August 3, 2020, as Executive Vice-President in charge of Group Legal Affairs and Internal Audit.

Based at the Group’s head office in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France, Béatrice Place Faget will report to Didier Michaud-Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Bureau Veritas, and join the Group Executive Committee.

She will replace Pascal Quint who decided to exercise his retirement rights at the end of July 2020.

Didier Michaud-Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Bureau Veritas, stated:

“I am delighted to soon welcome Béatrice Place Faget to the Group Executive Committee as Executive Vice-President in charge of Group Legal Affairs and Internal Audit. Béatrice will leverage her wealth of experience in various international businesses to further develop the Group’s Legal Affairs and Internal Audit support functions.

I would like to thank Pascal Quint for his contribution to Bureau Veritas in the last two and a half years. During this time, Pascal has played a substantial part in the Group's transformation by leading the Internal Audit and Legal function with great professionalism and remarkable operational sensitivity.”

Béatrice Place Faget - Biography:

Béatrice Place Faget acted recently as Interim General Counsel for Technicolor. Other experiences include 16 years with CGG in various positions including General Secretary to the Board and Group General Counsel.

Béatrice Place Faget holds a Masters in private law from University Paris XII, a Doctorate in English and U.S. Business Law and a Certificate in European law from Paris I – Panthéon Sorbonne and a Master of Law in Common Law Studies from Georgetown University, Washington D.C.





