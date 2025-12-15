BUREAU VERITAS: Number of shares and voting rights as of November 30, 2025

REGULATED INFORMATION

Courbevoie, France – December 15, 2025

Information on number of shares and voting rights as stipulated by article 223-16 of the general regulations of the French financial markets authority AMF

Issuer: Bureau Veritas

Date Number of shares (1) Number of voting rights 30/11/2025 453,916,256



Theoretical number of voting rights: 560,890,697



Number of exercisable voting rights: 550,627,131





(1) including the new shares issued in Euroclear as a result of the exercise of stock options since January 1, 2025, if any.



Bureau Veritas Head Office Tel: + 33 (0)1 55 24 70 00 Société Anonyme Tour Alto Fax: + 33 (0)1 55 24 70 01 (Limited liability corporation) 4, Place des Saisons www.bureauveritas.com Share capital of EUR 54,464,582.40 92400 Courbevoie RCS Nanterre 775 690 621 France

Attachment