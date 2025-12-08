BUREAU VERITAS: Number of shares and voting rights as of November 30, 2025

REGULATED INFORMATION
Courbevoie, France – December 8, 2025
Information on number of shares and voting rights as stipulated by article 223-16 of the general regulations of the French financial markets authority AMF
Issuer: Bureau Veritas
|Date
|Number of shares (1)
|Number of voting rights
|30/11/2025
|453,916,256
Theoretical number of voting rights: 560,890,697
Number of exercisable voting rights: 550,627,131
(1) including the new shares issued in Euroclear as a result of the exercise of stock options since January 1, 2025, if any.
