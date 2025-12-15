Bureau Veritas - New appointments to the Board of Directors

PRESS RELEASE



Courbevoie – December 15th, 2025

New appointments to Bureau Veritas’ Board of Directors

Bureau Veritas, a global leader in Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC), announces that the Board of Directors, under the chairmanship of Mr. Laurent Mignon, has appointed Mr. Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux as Lead Independent Director, Chairman of the Nomination & Compensation Committee, and Vice-Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors, replacing Mr. Pascal Lebard who no longer qualifies as independent after twelve years of directorship.

The Board of Directors of Bureau Veritas, which met on October 22nd, 2025, decided, upon recommendation of the Nomination & Compensation Committee, to appoint, with effect from December 13th, 2025, Mr. Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux as Lead Independent Director, Chairman of the Nomination & Compensation Committee and Vice-Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors for the remainder of his term of office as director. Mr. Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux has been an independent director on the Board of Directors since 2023.

Mr. Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux replaces Mr. Pascal Lebard, who would have completed twelve years of tenure on December 13th, 2025 and will no longer be considered an independent director within the meaning of the AFEP/MEDEF recommendations.

In addition, on the same day, upon recommendation of the Nomination & Compensation Committee, the Board of Directors made the following appointments within the Board Committees with effect from December 13th, 2025:

Appointment of Mr. Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux as member of the Audit and Risks Committee;

Appointment of Ms. Julie Avrane as member of the Nomination & Compensation Committee.

Mr. Pascal Lebard remains member of the Nomination & Compensation Committee, the Strategy Committee and the CSR Committee.

The Board of Directors continues to be composed of 12 members. The independence rate now stands at 58%.

As regards the Committees, the independence rates are as follows:

80% within the Audit & Risk Committee;

60% within the Nomination & Compensation Committee;

50% within the Strategy Committee and the CSR Committee.





***

ABOUT BUREAU VERITAS

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in inspection, certification, and laboratory testing services with a powerful purpose: to shape a world of trust by ensuring responsible progress. With a vision to be the preferred partner for customers’ excellence and sustainability, the company innovates to help them navigate change.

Created in 1828, Bureau Veritas’ 84,000 employees deliver services in 140 countries. The company’s technical experts support customers to address challenges in quality, health and safety, environmental protection, and sustainability.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, SBF 120 indices and is part of the CAC SBT 1.5° index. Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit http://www.bureauveritas.com, and follow us on LinkedIn .

Our information is certified with blockchain technology.



Check that this press release is genuine at www.wiztrust.com . ANALYST/INVESTOR CONTACTS MEDIA CONTACTS Laurent Brunelle Frédéric Vallois +33 (0) 7 79 52 69 21 frederic.vallois@bureauveritas.com laurent.brunelle@bureauveritas.com Colin Verbrugghe +33 (0) 6 80 53 26 72 colin.verbrugghe@bureauveritas.com



Romain Gorge



romain.gorge@bureauveritas.com







Inès Lagoutte



ines.lagoutte@bureauveritas.com

Attachment