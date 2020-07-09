FT. MYERS, Fla., July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza , the recognized leader in fast artisanal pizza, today announced that it would be opening its first Ft. Myers location on Monday, July 13th. The new restaurant, located at 13250 S. Cleveland Ave., just west of Bell Tower, will provide an upgraded pizza experience along with best-in-class safety procedures for guests and team members.



The restaurant is also offering a FREE 11-inch build-your-own pizza to anyone who downloads the Blaze Pizza App between July 13th and July 19th and adds the new Ft. Myers location as their preferred location. The free pizza reward will be accessible on the app and redeemable through August 10th.

Blaze Pizza will follow all of Florida’s restaurant re-opening guidelines. The brand will offer dine-in, drive-thru pick-up, carry out, curbside service and contactless delivery through its website, mobile app, and various third-party delivery partners (Door Dash, Uber Eats and Postmates).

Additionally, Blaze Pizza will implement best-in-class safety and sanitation guidelines, including requiring masks and gloves for all team members, availability of hand sanitizer for guests, and food safety procedures validated by a third-party auditor. The Ft. Myers Blaze Pizza will also feature the following: hiring of a Dining Room Ambassador, whose responsibilities will include wiping down high-touch surfaces frequently, providing single-use eco-friendly bags given to each guest to store their personal masks while dining.

“Blaze Pizza is a concept built around customization and quality, clean ingredients,” said Dennis Sherer, Operating Partner for Blaze Pizza in Ft. Myers. “Just as we are focused on providing the highest standard in pizza, we are committed to providing the highest standards in safety while offering our guests multiple ways to enjoy our delicious pizzas.”

The new Blaze Pizza is 3,000-square-feet and offers seating for over 80 inside with over 30 additional seats on a covered outdoor patio. The hours of operation are 11:00 am to 10:30 pm daily.

The new restaurant aims to build strong roots in the community by offering an in-restaurant fundraiser program, and now virtual fundraising options, that return 20% of event proceeds back to local organizations.

About Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza is a modern-day “pizza joint” serving up artisanal pizzas that are both fast and affordable. Whether ‘walking the line’ in the restaurant or ordering online, guests can customize one of the menu’s signature pizzas or create their own, choosing from a wide selection of real ingredients that are free of artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, and sweeteners. Restaurants make fresh dough from scratch which requires a 24-hour fermentation period to produce a signature light-as-air, crisp crust. For pizza fans with specific dietary needs, Blaze Pizza offers gluten-free and keto crusts, plus vegan cheese and plant-based spicy chorizo.

The innovative fast-casual concept has been named pizza ‘brand of the year’ by the Harris Poll in 2018, ‘America’s favorite pizza chain’ by Market Force Information in 2019 and was one of Fast Casual’s 2020 Movers & Shakers. Blaze Pizza currently operates 343 restaurants in 41 states and 6 countries. For more information, please visit www.blazepizza.com , www.instagram.com/blazepizza , or www.facebook.com/blazepizza .

