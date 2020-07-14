SALISBURY, N.C., July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion, in partnership with Instacart, is making fresh and affordable shopping as easy as opening an app. The availability of its grocery delivery service is expanding to 302 stores in Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia beginning today.



Customers in these delivery areas can use Food Lion's To-Go website or the Food Lion To-Go app to confirm availability and place orders.

“Expanding this convenient service to 302 stores in the Food Lion footprint is more important than ever,” said Evan Harding, director of digital and e-commerce marketing at Food Lion. “We want to give local neighbors the option to shop through the channel they prefer, in-store or online, while still ensuring they have access to the freshest groceries at affordable prices.”

The company continues to expand this new service with Instacart across its local towns and cities, highlighting their commitment to making grocery shopping easy, affordable and personable.

With the click of a button, Food Lion grocery delivery allows customers to experience the same low prices and fresh food items without having to ever enter a store. The online service allows customers to place an order and have their groceries delivered right to their front door in as fast as an hour.

Additionally, by linking their personal MVP card to their account, Food Lion customers can use digital coupons and redeem their “Shop & Earn” MVP rewards program savings. Customers can also see their accumulated Shop & Earn rewards on their checkout screen and view which clipped digital coupons will be applied to their order. This is in addition to their MVP discounts, in-store promotions and weekly savings specials.

How Food Lion Grocery Delivery Works:

Visit shop.foodlion.com or open the Food Lion To-Go app.

Enter your zip code and select delivery.

Add fresh groceries and everyday essentials to your virtual cart.

Choose a delivery window (within one hour or up to two weeks in advance) and check out.

An Instacart shopper picks, packs and delivers the order to your door within the designated timeframe.

Food Lion grocery delivery via Instacart is available seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 77,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 500 million meals to individuals and families since 2014, and has committed to donate 1 billion more meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com .

About Instacart

Instacart is the North American leader in online groceries and one of the fastest-growing companies in ecommerce. Instacart shoppers offer same-day delivery and pickup services to bring fresh groceries and everyday essentials to busy people and families across the U.S. and Canada. Instacart has partnered with more than 400 beloved national, regional and local retailers to deliver from more than 30,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart’s delivery service is available to more than 85% of U.S. households and 70% of Canadian households. The company's cutting-edge enterprise technology also powers the ecommerce platforms of some of the world's biggest retail players, supporting their white-label websites, applications and delivery solutions. Instacart offers an Instacart Express membership for unlimited free delivery on orders over $35. For more information, visit www.instacart.com . For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com/ .

