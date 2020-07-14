Partnership Makes Deep Tamper Detection and Absolute Compliance Attestation Available via Chainkit® for Splunk®

LIVERMORE, Calif., and RESTON, Va., July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chainkit, the leading supplier of military grade tamper detection and compliance solutions, and Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership under which Carahsoft will serve as Chainkit’s Master Government Aggregator™. Carahsoft will make Chainkit for Splunk software available to the public sector through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and National Association of State Procurement Officers (NASPO) ValuePoint cooperative purchasing contracts and the company’s reseller partners.



“Our partnership with Carahsoft allows us to jointly empower Federal agencies, state and municipal entities, and law enforcement with cyber security tools that match and exceed the sophistication and aggressiveness of their cyber adversaries. Chainkit for Splunk adds unprecedented visibility into stealth tampering with indicators of compromise and forensic artifacts by malicious insiders and external attacks," said Val Bercovici, CEO and Co-Founder of Chainkit. "Using distributed ledger math to create unbreakable chains of custody for log data, Chainkit for Splunk enables security analysts and threat hunters to detect bad actors at the beginning of attack chains, rather than the end. Organizations across the public sector can now detect more of the 39% of threats that forensic investigators later find post mortem.”

Chainkit for Splunk delivers forensic-class attestation of agency systems, networks, apps, data and logs at the highest levels of integrity. Chainkit for Splunk hardens Splunk logs in real-time to mitigate cyber risk and contain damaging attacks including ransomware, espionage, military systems compromise and industrial control takeover. Chainkit for Splunk also provides tamper evidence for indicators of compromise and forensic integrity that can satisfy the latest compliance standards requirements, including AICPA/SOC 2, CISA/CDM, ISACA/CoBIT, ISO 27001, FFIEC, FINRA/QFC/SIPC, FISMA/FedRAMP, HIPAA, HITRUST, ITAR/EAR, MARS/CMS, NERC/CIP, NIST 800-[53,92,137,160,171], and PCI DSS.

“Chainkit’s Splunk App integration makes it simple for Carahsoft and our reseller partners’ public sector customers to gain the upper hand on their cyber attackers, allowing them to secure their environments while still delivering on their missions to serve their citizens,” said Ebben Yazel, Splunk Technology Alliances Manager at Carahsoft. “Resistant to anti-forensic tampering, our offering with Chainkit now allows government agencies to apply digital chains of custody to all their log files and audit trails, critical to revealing hidden insider threats while meeting new regulatory compliance standards for their systems.”

Chainkit for Splunk software and services are available immediately through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and NASPO ValuePoint cooperative purchasing contract. For more information, contact the Chainkit team at Carahsoft at (888) 662-2724 or Chainkit@carahsoft.com ; or register for the Chainkit and Carahsoft webinar “ Turn Your Log Files Into Audit Trails with Chainkit for Splunk ” being held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. EDT.

About Chainkit

Chainkit offers military grade tamper detection for security, forensics and compliance. Chainkit hardens Splunk by using distributed ledgers to secure log files so stealth cyber threats are detected in real-time – mitigating insider risks, containing attacks, reducing dwell times and attesting to the absolute integrity of data and related systems. Chainkit ensures that public sector users adhere to stringent government compliance regulations, including AICPA/SOC 2, CISA/CDM, ISACA/CoBIT, ISO 27001, FFIEC, FINRA/QFC/SIPC, FISMA/FedRAMP, HIPAA, HITRUST, ITAR/EAR, MARS/CMS, NERC/CIP, NIST 800-[53,92,137,160,171], PCI DSS.

Contact:

Chainkit Public Relations

PR@chainkit.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the Master Government Aggregator™ for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver Chainkit, Splunk, VMware, Amazon Web Services, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .