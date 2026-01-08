Threat Digital and Carahsoft Partner to Reduce Regulatory and Reputational Risk for Government Agencies

LITTLE FALLS, N.J. and RESTON, Va., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Threat Digital, LLC, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Threat Digital’s Public Sector distributor, making the company’s global risk intelligence solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“Partnering with Carahsoft allows us to make our risk intelligence solutions available to Government agencies through established procurement channels,” said Glenn Grainger, Head of Clients and Partnerships at Threat Digital, LLC. “Government organizations increasingly need visibility into who they are doing business with and what is being reported about those entities globally. By working with Carahsoft, agencies can integrate automated due diligence, foreign-language media coverage, sanctions data and ownership analysis into vendor vetting, supply chain risk and third-party assessment workflows. Carahsoft’s established Government relationships, contract vehicles and partner ecosystem will help expand access to our global risk intelligence capabilities, supporting greater visibility into third-party, supply chain and external risk information across Government operations.”

DiligenAI, Threat Digital’s flagship product, is an AI-powered due diligence, monitoring and risk intelligence solution designed for research, risk and due diligence teams. The solution provides Government agencies with automated reports that support investigations and assessments by summarizing sanctions exposure, adverse media, political exposure and cyber risk signals in real time, across global sources and in more than 40 languages. DiligenAI is delivered through an API-first architecture that enables integration into existing systems. Its developer-friendly API allows agencies to embed automated insights, continuous monitoring alerts and risk screening into supply chain, vendor vetting, onboarding and third-party risk workflows, and to support existing data services or monitoring tools without the need to build new capabilities from scratch.

“We are pleased to partner with Threat Digital to deliver its advanced global risk intelligence solutions to our joint Public Sector customers,” said Michael Adams, Program Executive for AI Solutions at Carahsoft. “As information integrity and digital trust become increasingly vital to Government operations, Threat Digital’s cutting-edge technologies empower agencies to proactively detect, assess and mitigate emerging risks. Together with our reseller partners, we look forward to equipping Federal, State and Local organizations with the real-time insights they need to strengthen resilience, enhance compliance and protect the integrity of information across every mission.”

Threat Digital’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or ThreatDigital@carahsoft.com; or learn more about Threat Digital’s offerings here.

About Threat Digital

Threat Digital is a compliance technology firm that provides AI-powered risk intelligence solutions for due diligence, adverse media analysis, sanctions exposure, and third-party and supply chain risk assessment. Its solutions aggregate and analyze global data sources, including foreign-language media, to provide visibility into external reporting, ownership structures, and potential risk indicators related to organizations and individuals.

Threat Digital delivers its solutions through both a user interface and API, enabling integration into existing vendor vetting, procurement, and risk management workflows. The company’s flagship platform, DiligenAI, supports automated reporting, continuous monitoring, and ownership and relationship analysis for scalable access to global risk intelligence. Visit us at www.threat.digital.

Contact

Glenn Grainger

(973) 826-0599‬

info@threat.digital

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for OSINT, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com