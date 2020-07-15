Middle Office Emetteur
COMPAGNIE LEBON
Date d'arrêté:30/06/2020
ARTICLE 223-16 du règlement général de l'AMF
Actions du capital
1 173 000
Droits de vote théoriques (1)
2 138 431
Actions privées de droits de vote
Autodétention au nominatif (2)
31 285
Autodétention au porteur * (3)
0
Autres * (4)
0
* à compléter par la société
Droits de vote exerçables*
2 107 146
*= (1) - [(2) + (3) + (4)]
Pour information :
Nombre de Comptes Courants Nominatifs
2 314
Pièce jointe
COMPAGNIE LEBON
Paris, FRANCE
