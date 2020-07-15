BOSTON, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) has launched its Casino product suite in association with Hollywood Casino at Charlestown Races in West Virginia. The launch includes the DraftKings Casino standalone mobile application, in addition to access to DraftKings Casino via the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile application, and features virtual, branded table games including popular slot machine games as well as Blackjack, Roulette, Three Card Poker and Keno.

The Mountain State now joins New Jersey and Pennsylvania as states where DraftKings Casino is available for customers to play. West Virginians can now access the variety of games both through the DraftKings Casino app directly or also via the Sportsbook app where Casino platform will remain embedded.

DraftKings is committed to the safety and well-being of its customers and continues to prioritize responsible gaming as exemplified through DraftKings’ Platinum membership with the National Council on Problem Gambling, the leading organization for people and their families who are affected by problem gambling and gambling addiction.

DraftKings’ Casino, Daily Fantasy and Sportsbook apps are available to download for iOS and Android .

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50+ operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 8 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL as well as an authorized gaming operator of the MLB and NBA.