L’ÎLE-DES-SŒURS, Quebec, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) has released its most recent residential real estate market statistics for the province of Quebec, based on the real estate brokers’ Centris provincial database.
In total, 22,102 residential sales transactions were concluded in the second quarter of the year in Quebec, a significant drop of 24 per cent compared to the second quarter of last year. This downturn, imposed by the arrival of COVID-19 and the application of health measures to limit the spread of the virus, brings to an end a series of 23 consecutive quarterly increases in sales.
"With 22,102 sales, the second quarter of the year saw a sharp drop in activity due to the health and safety measures aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19. Although significant, this decline was offset by a strong rebound in June," said Julie Saucier, president and chief executive officer of the QPAREB.
“This market resilience was particularly evident in agglomerations located outside the province's CMAs, where close to 4,300 sales transactions were recorded, an increase of 4 per cent in the second quarter, despite a 41 per cent drop in new listings. In the context of the health crisis, the Laurentides administrative region is one of the peripheral areas of the Montreal CMA that saw a sharp increase in prices,” she added.
