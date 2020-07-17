EVLI BANK PLC MANAGER'S TRANSACTIONS JULY 17, 2020, AT 1.30 PM (EET/EEST)

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Hacklin, Fredrik

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Evli Bank Plc

LEI: 743700VK1NB8HRGTQH74

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700VK1NB8HRGTQH74_20200717122303_3

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-07-16

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000170915

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 10 Unit price: 9.34 EUR

(2): Volume: 19 Unit price: 9.26 EUR

(3): Volume: 107 Unit price: 9.26 EUR

(4): Volume: 164 Unit price: 9.26 EUR

(5): Volume: 350 Unit price: 9.28 EUR

(6): Volume: 200 Unit price: 9.32 EUR

(7): Volume: 100 Unit price: 9.32 EUR

(8): Volume: 125 Unit price: 9.32 EUR

(9): Volume: 203 Unit price: 9.30 EUR

(10): Volume: 187 Unit price: 9.30 EUR

(11): Volume: 685 Unit price: 9.28 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(11): Volume: 2 150 Volume weighted average price: 9.28912 EUR

____________________________________________



EVLI BANK PLC



Evli Bank Plc

Evli is a bank specialized in investments that helps institutions, corporations and private persons increase their wealth. The product and service offering includes mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, the administration of incentive programs and Corporate Finance services. The company also offers banking services that support clients' investment operations. Evli is the highest ranked and most used institutional asset manager in Finland*.

Evli has a total of EUR 12.9 billion in client assets under management (net 6/2020). Evli Group's equity capital totals EUR 72.7 million and its BIS capital adequacy ratio is 15.3 percent (June 30, 2020). The company has around 250 employees. Evli Bank Plc's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

*KANTAR SIFO Prospera External Asset Managem​ent Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and SFR Scandinavian Financial Research Institutional Investment Services, Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018.





