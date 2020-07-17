WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purdue University is offering for sale a 2010 Phenom 100 Jet on GovDeals.com , the leading online marketplace for government surplus. For almost 10 years, GovDeals.com has served as a platform for Purdue University to sell their surplus inventory.



This aircraft has been owned, maintained and hangered by the University since it was purchased new. Having a total flying time of 4,138.6 hours on the engines, this plane still has a lot more flying time left. The aircraft is equipped with the standard four place club seating in the main cabin and includes the optional belted toilet seat in the lavatory to provide seating for a fifth cabin passenger, with a rigid type lavatory door.

“The 2010 Phenom would make a great first aircraft purchase or an addition to any pilot’s hangar,” said Susan Ticen, Sales and Marketing for Purdue University Surplus Store. “The Purdue staff has provided meticulous care for the plane and all the interior is entirely original from its 2010 production.”

This Phenom is equipped with a GDL 59 Wi-Fi Data Link Transceiver, which can send real-time flight and maintenance data to Embraer through the Aircraft Health Analysis and Diagnosis (AHEAD) system, when used in conjunction with the GSR 56 Iridium Satellite Communications Transceiver. The GSR 56 iridium Satellite Communications Transceiver (SATCOM) system also allows for voice calls and text transmissions through a subscription-based service that a new owner can purchase and use for future flights.

For full details on the inspection and maintenance history, detailed pictures and the maintenance programs used for this aircraft please check the auction page . Purdue University is asking that all interested bidders pay a deposit of $5,000 prior to bidding on this plane. The deposit will go towards the final price of the auction if won. Interested parties have until July 27, 2020 to place their bids. In order to bid on this 2010 Phenom Jet 100 interested parties must first register as a bidder at GovDeals.com/Register.

