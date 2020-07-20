MISSION, Kan., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) Kitchens and bathrooms remain among the top picks for homeowners looking to upgrade because their functional contributions to the household can’t be overstated and they typically provide high return on investment.



If you’re considering a renovation project for either in-demand space, consider some of these on-trend ideas from Doug King, CR, MBA, owner of King Contracting, Inc. and president of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry.

Kitchen

Bigger functional spaces. Not only do many kitchen renovations result in added square footage, they also add practical features to make living and entertaining more comfortable and enjoyable. When it comes to physical space, a popular choice is removing or relocating walls to make the room larger.

This added space can be instrumental in adding an island or peninsula for bar seating, which many homeowners view as a necessity when it comes to entertaining. Other features like icemakers, tall wine refrigerators and walk-in pantries are high on the frequent request list. Another growing trend is a kitchen designed for two, complete with a second full-size sink, dishwasher and microwave drawer, along with a larger island.

Clever storage. Making the most of storage space has always been a top desire, and homeowners are getting increasingly clever about how to maximize their cabinetry. Drawer organizers are in high demand, along with pull-out waste baskets that hide recycling bins within. Another popular approach is large base cabinets with pivoting shelving mechanisms for storing large items like mixers and other taller countertop appliances. Making use of every inch of space is common; even the toe-kick area for drawers are proving useful to hold smaller items or put kid-friendly essentials in easy reach.

Feature-rich appliances. Appliance manufacturers are adding all kinds of bells and whistles, and those features are increasingly attractive to homeowners. Upper-end appliances are becoming more mainstream as homeowners discover features the more expensive models offer for ease of use and comfort. Larger freezer and column-style refrigerators are especially growing in popularity.

Bathroom

Spa-like setting. One long-term trend that is still in top demand for the master bath is design that mimics a serene spa. This plays out in cooler colors like white, blues and grays. Glass tiles are taking on a bigger role with many homeowners using them as artistic focal points in showers or opting for pebble-like tiles that spill from walls onto the floor.

Upscale practicality. Little touches that may have once gone unnoticed are now trending as opportunities to add elements of style. For example, curbless showers with offset lineal drains are preferred to traditional centered circular versions. Similarly, homeowners are upping the ante with lighting such as fixtures integrated with fans and mirrors, and even below floating vanities for ambient light at night. One more place you might find lighting: on the bidet, which is also an increasingly hot addition in the master bath.

A splash of tech. Whether it’s used to control smart features or simply add entertainment like TV or soothing music, technology has a permanent place on the list of bathroom trends. The available features make it easy to make a full escape from the daily grind of life.

Find more inspiration and trending ideas for your next home improvement project at remodelingdoneright.com.

Michael French

mfrench@familyfeatures.com

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9788dfa7-ac05-4128-b2e6-6c541fc23860