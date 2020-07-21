Company announcement no. 20 - 20
20 July 2020

Transactions in connection with share buyback program

On May 25, 2020 NTG Nordic Transport Group (“NTG”) announced a share buyback program, as described in Company announcement 09 - 20. The program will be executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.

The purpose of the program is to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders’ shares in NTG subsidiaries under the “Ring-the-Bell” concept and to cover obligations arising under future share-based incentive programs and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.

Under the program NTG will purchase up to 200,000 of its own shares (nominally DKK 4,000,000), corresponding to 0.89% of the current share capital of NTG, for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 20,000,000. The share buyback program will run from 26 May 2020 to 30 December 2020 at the latest, both days inclusive.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated, latest announcement43,069 4,130,809
14 July 202073397.7271,630
15 July 20201,76497.25171,541
16 July 20201,08097.95105,786
17 July 20201,04798.24102,852
20 July 20202,27898.51224,402
Accumulated under the program49,971 4,807,020

With the transactions stated above, NTG owns a total of 218,239 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.96% of the company’s share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

