JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR) reported diluted earnings per share of $0.63 in the 2020 second quarter on revenue of $824 million. Included in the Company’s 2020 second quarter financial results were:

  • approximately $12.6 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, in payments made to the Company’s BCOs and agents in April and May under the Company’s previously disclosed pandemic relief incentive program;
  • a charge of approximately $2.6 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, due to the impairment of certain assets associated with Landstar’s Mexico operation relating to a decrease of business within Mexico; and  
  • approximately $2.3 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, due to higher third party insurance company premiums incurred in May and June for commercial trucking liability coverage following the Company’s May 1st annual insurance renewal.  The higher premiums incurred in the 2020 second quarter reflected a pro rata portion of an annual increase of $14.0 million in the fixed component of the Company’s insurance and claims expense for the period from May 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021, in connection with severe tightening of capacity in insurance markets offering coverage to the truck transportation industry. 

Landstar reported diluted earnings per share of $1.53 on revenue of $1.045 billion in the 2019 second quarter. Gross profit (defined as revenue less the cost of purchased transportation and commissions to agents) was $113.1 million in the 2020 second quarter, inclusive of the impact of the special pandemic relief payments made to the Company’s BCOs and agents in April and May of 2020. Gross profit was $158.0 million in the 2019 second quarter.

Truck transportation revenue hauled by independent business capacity owners (“BCOs”) and truck brokerage carriers in the 2020 second quarter was $753.3 million, or 91 percent of revenue, compared to $968.2 million, or 93 percent of revenue, in the 2019 second quarter. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via van equipment in the 2020 second quarter was $483.0 million compared to $605.4 million in the 2019 second quarter. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via unsided/platform equipment in the 2020 second quarter was $247.4 million compared to $338.1 million in the 2019 second quarter. Revenue hauled by rail, air and ocean cargo carriers was $53.8 million, or 7 percent of revenue, in the 2020 second quarter compared to $56.8 million, or 5 percent of revenue, in the 2019 second quarter.

During the 2020 second quarter, Landstar generated $99.2 million in operating cash flow and paid $7.1 million in dividends. Landstar did not purchase any shares of its common stock during the 2020 second quarter and currently is authorized to purchase up to 1,821,030 shares of the Company’s common stock under Landstar’s previously announced share purchase program. As of June 27, 2020, the Company had $282 million in cash and short term investments with undrawn revolver capacity under our senior credit facility of $216 million (with the ability to increase to $366 million with the accordion feature included in our senior credit facility). Landstar also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share payable on August 28, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 10, 2020. This quarterly dividend includes a $0.025 per share increase, or 13.5 percent, over the amount of the Company’s regular quarterly dividend declared following each of the prior four quarters. The $0.025 per share increase is the largest increase in the Company’s regularly scheduled quarterly dividend in the Company’s history. It is currently the intention of the Board to pay dividends on a quarterly basis going forward.

“Overall, the resiliency of Landstar’s variable cost business model performed as expected given the unprecedented economic decline caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,” said Landstar’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Jim Gattoni. “We entered the 2020 second quarter knowing we would face a very soft freight demand environment as a result of actions taken by governmental authorities and businesses to reduce the spread of COVID-19. As anticipated, demand for freight services slowed significantly and capacity became readily available during the Company’s 2020 second quarter, especially in the spot market where the Company primarily operates. The number of loads and revenue per load on loads hauled via truck in the 2020 second quarter decreased 16 percent and 7 percent, respectively, from the 2019 second quarter. The number of loads hauled via truck was below the prior year comparable period by 21 percent, 21 percent and 9 percent for April, May and June, respectively. Revenue per load on loads hauled via truck was below the prior year comparable period by 6 percent, 9 percent and 6 percent in April, May and June, respectively.”

Gattoni further commented, “The 2020 second quarter presented operating conditions and challenges unlike any other quarter in Landstar’s history. Nevertheless, Landstar did not take any drastic cost reduction measures that could have disrupted our ability to service Landstar’s customers, agents, BCOs or other third party capacity providers or slow the progress on our technology initiatives. Also, as previously disclosed, Landstar instituted a pandemic relief incentive program as of the beginning of April for BCOs and agents. Under the program, Landstar paid an extra $50 to each of the BCO hauling the load and the Landstar agent dispatching the load for each load delivered by a BCO with a confirmed delivery date in April. The pandemic relief program was subsequently extended through the month of May. The Company’s 2020 second quarter results included a total of approximately $12.6 million of these pandemic relief incentive payments to BCOs and agents. Revenue decreased 21 percent and gross profit decreased 28 percent in the Company’s 2020 second quarter compared to the 2019 second quarter. Exclusive of the impact of the pandemic relief program, gross profit decreased 20 percent in the 2020 second quarter compared to the prior year period.”

Gattoni continued, “Although the ultimate impact that the coronavirus pandemic will have on the freight transportation industry continues to be unpredictable, we believe Landstar remains in a solid operational and financial position as we enter the third quarter. Through the first few weeks of July, the number of loads and revenue per load on loads hauled via truck have moved beyond the peak declines of April and May. Both the number of loads and revenue per load on loads hauled via truck in the first few weeks of July were below the corresponding period of 2019 in mid single-digit percentage ranges. Assuming current demand conditions persist, I expect the number of loads hauled via truck in the 2020 third quarter to be below the number of loads hauled by truck in the 2019 third quarter in a mid single-digit percentage range. My expectation is that pricing conditions for truck services in the 2020 third quarter will be slightly improved as compared to the 2020 second quarter with little change in the level of truck capacity available in the marketplace. Assuming those capacity market conditions continue throughout the rest of the third quarter, I expect 2020 third quarter truck revenue per load to be lower than the 2019 third quarter in a mid single-digit percentage range. Based on those expectations, I would anticipate revenue for the 2020 third quarter to be in a range of $885 million to $935 million. Assuming that range of estimated revenue and insurance and claims expense at 4.8 percent of BCO revenue (which reflects the significant increase in insurance premiums previously described), I would anticipate 2020 third quarter diluted earnings per share to be in a range of $1.11 to $1.17 per share.”

The following is a “safe harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this press release that are not based on historical facts are “forward-looking statements”. This press release contains forward-looking statements, such as statements which relate to Landstar’s business objectives, plans, strategies and expectations. Terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “intention,” “expects,” “plans,” “predicts,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “will,” the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are by nature subject to uncertainties and risks, including but not limited to: the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; an increase in the frequency or severity of accidents or other claims; unfavorable development of existing accident claims; dependence on third party insurance companies; dependence on independent commission sales agents; dependence on third party capacity providers; decreased demand for transportation services; U.S. foreign trade relationships; substantial industry competition; disruptions or failures in the Company’s computer systems; cyber and other information security incidents; dependence on key vendors; changes in fuel taxes; status of independent contractors; regulatory and legislative changes; regulations focused on diesel emissions and other air quality matters; catastrophic loss of a Company facility; intellectual property; unclaimed property; and other operational, financial or legal risks or uncertainties detailed in Landstar’s Form 10K for the 2019 fiscal year, described in Item 1A Risk Factors, and in other SEC filings from time to time. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results or events to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
        
        
 Twenty Six Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended
 June 27, June 29, June 27, June 29,
 2020 2019 2020 2019
        
Revenue$1,751,080 $2,078,040  $823,514 $1,045,040
Investment income 2,002  2,421   835  1,283
        
Costs and expenses:       
Purchased transportation 1,344,390  1,591,126   635,133  799,371
Commissions to agents 150,642  173,294   75,266  87,623
Other operating costs, net of gains on asset sales/dispositions 15,674  18,100   7,368  9,861
Insurance and claims 44,708  31,279   19,751  16,286
Selling, general and administrative 85,928  82,565   40,601  41,297
Depreciation and amortization 22,972  22,350   11,467  11,034
Impairment of intangible and other assets 2,582  -   2,582  -
        
Total costs and expenses 1,666,896  1,918,714   792,168  965,472
        
Operating income 86,186  161,747   32,181  80,851
Interest and debt expense 1,928  1,514   976  709
        
Income before income taxes 84,258  160,233   31,205  80,142
Income taxes 19,109  35,833   6,951  19,042
        
Net income 65,149  124,400   24,254  61,100
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest -  (17)  -  -
Net income attributable to Landstar System,Inc. and subsidiary$65,149 $124,417  $24,254 $61,100
        
Earnings per common share attributable to Landstar System, Inc. and subsidiary$1.68 $3.11  $0.63 $1.53
        
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Landstar System, Inc. and subsidiary$1.68 $3.11  $0.63 $1.53
        
Average number of shares outstanding:       
Earnings per common share 38,816,000  40,053,000   38,379,000  39,945,000
Diluted earnings per share 38,816,000  40,053,000   38,379,000  39,945,000
        
Dividends per common share$0.370 $0.330  $0.185 $0.165
        

 

Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
    
    
 June 27, December 28,
 2020 2019
ASSETS   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$245,471  $319,515 
Short-term investments 36,274   32,901 
Trade accounts receivable, less allowance of $8,580 and $7,284 489,182   588,549 
Other receivables, including advances to independent contractors, less allowance of $9,241 and $7,667 27,861   35,553 
Other current assets 41,564   21,370 
Total current assets 840,352   997,888 
    
Operating property, less accumulated depreciation and amortization of $288,055 and $280,849 284,794   285,855 
Goodwill 40,071   38,508 
Other assets 106,893   105,460 
Total assets$1,272,110  $1,427,711 
    
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY   
Current liabilities:   
Cash overdraft$35,534  $53,878 
Accounts payable 273,324   271,996 
Current maturities of long-term debt 38,219   42,632 
Insurance claims 53,764   44,532 
Dividends payable -   78,947 
Contractor escrow 25,774   24,902 
Other current liabilities 46,845   36,017 
Total current liabilities 473,460   552,904 
    
Long-term debt, excluding current maturities 60,152   70,212 
Insurance claims 34,762   33,575 
Deferred income taxes and other non-current liabilities 54,615   49,551 
    
Shareholders' equity:   
Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 160,000,000 shares, issued 68,176,787 and 68,083,419 shares 682   681 
Additional paid-in capital 225,332   226,123 
Retained earnings 2,012,173   1,962,161 
Cost of 29,797,328 and 28,609,926 shares of common stock in treasury (1,581,921  (1,465,284)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,145)  (2,212)
Total shareholders' equity 649,121   721,469 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$1,272,110  $1,427,711 
    

 

Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary
Supplemental Information
(Unaudited)
        
 Twenty Six Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended
 June 27, June 29, June 27, June 29,
 2020 2019 2020 2019
Revenue generated through (in thousands):       
        
Truck transportation       
Truckload:       
Van equipment$1,028,334  $1,224,379  $483,027  $605,365 
Unsided/platform equipment 533,716   648,828   247,388   338,107 
Less-than-truckload 45,859   48,108   22,918   24,732 
Total truck transportation 1,607,909   1,921,315   753,333   968,204 
Rail intermodal 51,315   58,585   23,186   28,570 
Ocean and air cargo carriers 57,250   58,893   30,663   28,224 
Other (1) 34,606   39,247   16,332   20,042 
 $1,751,080  $2,078,040  $823,514  $1,045,040 
        
Revenue on loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors(2) included in total truck transportation$809,779  $923,928  $378,500  $474,620 
        
Number of loads:       
        
Truck transportation       
Truckload:       
Van equipment 600,519   686,901   285,174   345,080 
Unsided/platform equipment 231,122   260,920   110,533   135,750 
Less-than-truckload 78,079   74,549   39,723   39,240 
Total truck transportation 909,720   1,022,370   435,430   520,070 
Rail intermodal 21,510   23,880   9,970   11,420 
Ocean and air cargo carriers 14,430   14,810   7,360   7,300 
  945,660   1,061,060   452,760   538,790 
        
Loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors(2) included in total truck transportation 443,830   483,660   210,430   248,810 
        
Revenue per load:       
        
Truck transportation       
Truckload:       
Van equipment$1,712  $1,782  $1,694  $1,754 
Unsided/platform equipment 2,309   2,487   2,238   2,491 
Less-than-truckload 587   645   577   630 
Total truck transportation 1,767   1,879   1,730   1,862 
Rail intermodal 2,386   2,453   2,326   2,502 
Ocean and air cargo carriers 3,967   3,977   4,166   3,866 
        
Revenue per load on loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors(2)$1,825  $1,910  $1,799  $1,908 
        
Revenue by capacity type (as a % of total revenue);      
        
Truck capacity providers:       
BCO Independent Contractors(2) 46%  44%  46%  45%
Truck Brokerage Carriers 46%  48%  46%  47%
Rail intermodal 3%  3%  3%  3%
Ocean and air cargo carriers 3%  3%  4%  3%
Other 2%  2%  2%  2%
        
     June 27, June 29,
     2020 2019
Truck Capacity Providers       
        
BCO Independent Contractors(2)     9,632   9,879 
Truck Brokerage Carriers:       
Approved and active (3)     37,600   40,097 
Other approved     16,365   17,790 
      53,965   57,887 
Total available truck capacity providers     63,597   67,766 
        
Trucks provided by BCO Independent Contractors(2)   10,299   10,587 
        
(1) Includes primarily reinsurance premium revenue generated by the insurance segment and intra-Mexico transportation services revenue generated by Landstar Metro.
        
(2) BCO Independent Contractors are independent contractors who provide truck capacity to the Company under exclusive lease arrangements.
        
(3) Active refers to Truck Brokerage Carriers who moved at least one load in the 180 days immediately preceding the fiscal quarter end.