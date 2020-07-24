ITASCA, Ill., July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera , the company that helps companies maximize business value from their technology investments, today announces it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc., in the Leaders quadrant of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Tools (July 2020) for the third consecutive year. Earlier this year, Flexera was also recognized by Gartner for the second year running as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Management Platforms (February 2020).

“At Flexera, our commitment over the years has always been to help our customers get the most out of their technology investments, whether on-premise or in the cloud,” said Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Flexera. “To us, being recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management, for the third year in a row is an acknowledgement. Just as importantly, we are not resting in our mission to help companies reduce risks and optimize the costs of IT. Since earlier this year, we’ve made major strides toward unifying the management on-premise assets, SaaS and cloud resources while also delivering new capabilities that help our customers advance their software asset management initiatives.”

While continuing to support software license management capabilities, Flexera has expanded their portfolio to support organizations’ needs for technology insights and proactive management in complex, hybrid environments, including:



Technopedia, the largest catalog of IT solutions



IT discovery and normalization



IT visibility



Software asset management



IT asset management



IT asset request and reharvest



SaaS management



Cloud cost management



Cloud migration and modernization

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Flexera helps executives succeed at what once seemed impossible: getting clarity into, and full control of, their company’s technology “black hole.” From on-premises to the cloud, Flexera helps business leaders turn IT insights into action. With a portfolio of integrated solutions that deliver unparalleled technology insights, spend optimization and agility, Flexera helps enterprises optimize their technology footprint and realize IT’s full potential to accelerate their businesses. For over 30 years, our 1,300+ team members worldwide have been passionate about helping our more than 20,000 customers fuel business success. To learn more, visit flexera.com.

