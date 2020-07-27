Availability of the 2020 First Half-Year Financial Report

In accordance with the provisions of the General Regulations of the AMF, we inform you that the 2020 first half-year financial report is available on the company's website (www.ipsos.com) in the section “Investors” – “Regulated information” - “2020” – “Half-Year Financial statements”.

Paris,

July 27th, 2020.





Attachment